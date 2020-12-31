Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : CPPIB reduces Shareholding Position in the Share Capital of EDP to below 2%

12/31/2020 | 09:01am EST
CPPIB reduces Shareholding Position in the Share Capital of EDP to below 2%
Thursday31, December 2020

CPPIB reduces Shareholding Position in the Share Capital of EDP to below 2%

Lisbon, December 31st, 2020:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 17 and 244 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:

On December 30th, 2020, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ('CPPIB') notified EDP that, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, it reduced its shareholding position in the share capital of EDP to 1.89%. The reduction from the 2% threshold occurred on the December 22nd, 2020.

Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 31 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2020 14:00:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
