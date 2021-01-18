Log in
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : China Three Gorges reduces qualified shareholding in EDP to 19.03%

01/18/2021 | 02:54pm EST
Monday18, January 2021

Lisbon, January 18th, 2021:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 17 and 244 of the Portuguese Securities code and of the CMVM Regulation 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ('EDP') is providing the following information to the market:

On January 15th, 2021, China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. notified EDP that, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, it had reached a qualifying shareholding correspondent to 19.03% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights.The 20% threshold was reduced by China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. on January 14th, 2021.

Information regarding the full chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 19:53:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
