EDP Energias de Portugal S A : China Three Gorges reduces qualified shareholding in EDP to 19.03%

Lisbon, January 18th, 2021: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 17 and 244 of the Portuguese Securities code and of the CMVM Regulation 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ('EDP') is providing the following information to the market:

On January 15th, 2021, China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. notified EDP that, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, it had reached a qualifying shareholding correspondent to 19.03% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights.The 20% threshold was reduced by China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. on January 14th, 2021.

Information regarding the full chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.