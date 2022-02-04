Log in
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

Summary

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : China Three Gorges with Qualified Shareholding in EDP of 20.22%

02/04/2022 | 02:26pm EST
China Three Gorges with Qualified Shareholding in EDP of 20.22%
Friday04, February 2022
Lisbon, February 4th, 2022:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities code and of the CMVM Regulation 5/2008,
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") is providing the following information to the market:

On February 4th, 2022, China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. notified EDP that, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, it had reached a qualifying shareholding correspondent to 20.22% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights.The 20% threshold was crossed by China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. on February 1st, 2022.

Information regarding the full chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 19:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
