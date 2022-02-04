EDP Energias de Portugal S A : China Three Gorges with Qualified Shareholding in EDP of 20.22%

Lisbon, February 4th, 2022: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities code and of the CMVM Regulation 5/2008,

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") is providing the following information to the market:

On February 4th, 2022, China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. notified EDP that, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, it had reached a qualifying shareholding correspondent to 20.22% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights.The 20% threshold was crossed by China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. on February 1st, 2022.

Information regarding the full chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.