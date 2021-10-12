EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Comercial customers will have greater control over their energy

New functionality allows customers to monitor their home consumption every 15 minutes, have a bill forecast in the middle of the month, understand which is the best time and power option for their consumption and guarantees the automatic sending of readings. Energy Management is now available for new EDP Full Pack customers.

Having greater control over the consumption of the house throughout the day, ceasing the sending of monthly readings, knowing if the energy costs for that month are in line with those of previous months and if the cost of power can be reduced. The new functionality that EDP Comercial has developed for its customers aims to increase the energy literacy of families, contributing to an increasingly conscious and efficient use of energy.

Energy Management is now available to new Pack Full EDP customers, one of the three packages that add services aimed at making the life of the Portuguese easier, that provide benefits in technical assistance and health, advantages in a food network, transportation and entertainment, in addition to discounts of up to 10% on energy.

The more than 300,000 customers who have already joined the Packs Living EDP also have 100% green electricity in their homes, contributing to a more sustainable planet. With this new functionality, EDP Comercial intends to respond to the increasing demand for sustainable, digital, convenient and informative solutions.

These new developments are being communicated to the Portuguese by Inês Aires Pereira. The Portuguese actress, and her increasingly intelligent home, are the main characters of a multimedia campaign that will be present on the main Portuguese television channels, digital media, radio and billboards until the end of the month. The campaign is signed by Partners and, produced by Krypton and directed by Fred Oliveira.

The customers who join the Packs Living EDP until November 30th will have an additional 2% discount on green electricity. And, because EDP intends to change tomorrow today, it will also guarantee to costumers with a natural gas contract the compensation of CO2 emissions associated with their consumption.

Since the Packs Living EDP were created, EDP Comercial customers have already received more than 140 thousand annual revisions to their homes and more than 37 thousand technical repairs, within the scope of the Funciona Service. The Pack Full EDP is the only one with this new functionality and a health plan, which has already been used by families in more than 94 thousand consultations, and more than 84 thousand exams and other medical procedures.