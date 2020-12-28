EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Concludes $0.7 Billion Sell-Down Deal for a Wind and Solar Portfolio in North America

Lisbon, December 28th, 2020: Following the information released to the market on September 2nd 2020, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ('EDP'), through its 82.6% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ('EDPR'), announces the completion of the sale of an 80% equity shareholding position, in a wind and solar portfolio with 563 MW (450 MW net) of installed capacity located in the United States, to Connor, Clark & Lunn Infrastructure, for a total consideration corresponding to an enterprise value of $684 million.

The deal concluded today is part of the asset rotation program for 2019-22 period contemplated in the Strategic update announced in March 12th 2019.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.