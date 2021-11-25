Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : EDPR inaugurates its first wind farm in Greece, with an installed capacity of 45MW

11/25/2021 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDPR inaugurates its first wind farm in Greece, with an installed capacity of 45MW
Thursday25, November 2021

Project is part of EDPR plan to reach 500MW of installed capacity in the Greek market by 2025. The wind farm will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions by approximately 48,000 tons per year.

EDP Renewables(Euronext: EDPR), the world's fourth largest renewable energy producer, is inaugurating its first project in Greece today:a wind farm with a total capacity of 45MW in the Livadi area, near the town of Malesina, in Central Greece.

The project will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions by approximately 48,000 tons per year and will be able to provide energy to over 28,000 households.

EDPR's opening of this wind farm reflects the company's commitment to the local economy through the creation of new long-term jobs.

During the inauguration event, which was joined by Government representatives, local partners and the media, Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, CEO of EDP and EDP Renewables, commented: "Livadi Wind Farm is a significant milestone for EDP and marks our first project in Greece. The country's commitment to Renewables presents great opportunity for the company, and we plan to continue to explore opportunities that both strengthen our leadership position in the renewable energy sector and boost the country's energy transition."

EDP Renewables plans to doublein size in Greeceby 2025, reaching close to 500 MW of installed capacity and over €500 million in investment, aside from development efforts and associated costs.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 15:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
10:30aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : EDPR inaugurates its first wind farm in Greece, with an ins..
PU
11/24EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Investor Presentation - Nov 21
PU
11/16EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Credit Investors Presentation - Nov 21
PU
11/15EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : is recognized as the world's most sustainable electric util..
PU
11/15EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : signs asset rotation deal of a 181 MW operating wind portfo..
PU
11/15EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : EDP signs asset rotation deal of a 181 MW operating..
PU
11/09EDP plans to invest in 1.5 GW of renewable hydrogen by 2030
PU
11/05EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
11/05Results Presentation 9M21
PU
11/05Transcript 9M21
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 008 M 14 604 M 14 604 M
Net income 2021 834 M 937 M 937 M
Net Debt 2021 12 190 M 13 685 M 13 685 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 4,00%
Capitalization 19 003 M 21 273 M 21 335 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 12 232
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,82 €
Average target price 5,74 €
Spread / Average Target 19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-6.61%21 273
NEXTERA ENERGY13.04%171 118
ENEL S.P.A.-14.87%80 141
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.41%77 073
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.80%69 717
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.72%66 874