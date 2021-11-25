EDP Energias de Portugal S A : EDPR inaugurates its first wind farm in Greece, with an installed capacity of 45MW

Project is part of EDPR plan to reach 500MW of installed capacity in the Greek market by 2025. The wind farm will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions by approximately 48,000 tons per year.

EDPR inaugurates its first wind farm in Greece, with an installed capacity of 45MW

EDP Renewables(Euronext: EDPR), the world's fourth largest renewable energy producer, is inaugurating its first project in Greece today:a wind farm with a total capacity of 45MW in the Livadi area, near the town of Malesina, in Central Greece.

The project will contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions by approximately 48,000 tons per year and will be able to provide energy to over 28,000 households.

EDPR's opening of this wind farm reflects the company's commitment to the local economy through the creation of new long-term jobs.

During the inauguration event, which was joined by Government representatives , local partners and the media , Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade, CEO of EDP and EDP Renewables, commented: "Livadi Wind Farm is a significant milestone for EDP and marks our first project in Greece. The country's commitment to Renewables presents great opportunity for the company, and we plan to continue to explore opportunities that both strengthen our leadership position in the renewable energy sector and boost the country's energy transition ."

EDP Renewables plans to doublein size in Greeceby 2025, reaching close to 500 MW of installed capacity and over €500 million in investment, aside from development efforts and associated costs.