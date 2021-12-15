Log in
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : ERSE announces electricity tariffs for 2022 and parameters for 2022-2025

12/15/2021 | 05:39pm EST
ERSE announces electricity tariffs for 2022 and parameters for 2022-2025
Wednesday15, December 2021

ERSE announces electricity tariffs for 2022 and parameters for 2022-2025

Lisbon, December 15th, 2021:The Portuguese Electricity Regulator ("ERSE") released today the final document regarding the Tariffs and prices for electricity in 2022 and the parameters for the regulatory period 2022-25 in Portugal. The final document introduces the following changes, when compared to the proposal presented by ERSE on last October 15th, and disclosed to the market byEDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"):
  1. The regulated gross profit for the activity of electricity distribution (operated by our subsidiary E-Redes) increased ~€15m, to €1,029 million for 2022 (excluding previous year adjustments), essentially due to the increase of the preliminary rate of return ("RoR") which was set at 4.7%, before taxes, from the proposed 4.3%.
  2. The rate in the period 2022-25 will be set for year t, according to the daily average of the 10 year Portuguese government bond yield between October of year t-1 and September of year t - this mechanism foresees a floor and a cap of 4% and 7.3%, respectively. Note that the preliminary RoR of 4.7% reflects an underlying average of 0.302% for the 10 year Portuguese government bond yield and that each 1% change in Portuguese government bond yield implies a 0.3% change in the RoR.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 22:38:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
