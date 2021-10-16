Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : ERSE announces its proposal for tariffs in 2022 and parameters for 2022-2025

10/16/2021 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
ERSE announces its proposal for tariffs in 2022 and parameters for 2022-2025
Saturday16, October 2021

ERSE announces its proposal for tariffs in 2022 and parameters for 2022-2025

Lisbon, October 16th, 2021:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the established in article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") provides the following information to the market and to the public in general:

The Portuguese Electricity Regulator ("ERSE") announced its proposal for electricity tariffs in 2022 and the parameters for the regulatory period 2022-25, following which it is worth noting that:

End users' regulated electricity tariffs for 2022 in the normal low voltage (NLV) segment, compared to the year 2021 average, which includes residentials and SMEs electricity consumers, to increase by 0.2% on average. This reflects the combined impact from:

  1. Grid access tariffs decline by 52.2%, mostly supported by the favourable evolution of the differential between the stable feed-in tariffs for special regime generation (including renewables and cogeneration) and the higher wholesale electricity prices.
  2. Average purchase cost in wholesale electricity market for the supply of regulated clients assumed at €105.5/MWh for 2022, which compares with the €49.5/MWh initially assumed in the tariffs for 2021, which rose €5/MWh in July and September this year.

ERSE proposed regulated gross profit for the activity of electricity distribution (operated by our subsidiary E-Redes) is €1,014 million for 2022 (excluding previous year adjustments), considering:

  1. A preliminary a rate of return ("RoR") of 4.3% before taxes. The definitive rate in the period 2022-25 will be set for year t, according to the daily average of the 10 year Portuguese government bond yield between October of year t-1 and September of year t - this mechanism foresees a floor and a cap of 4% and 7.3%, respectively. Note that the preliminary RoR of 4.3% reflects an underlying average of 0.224% for the 10 year Portuguese government bond yield and that each 2.5% change in Portuguese government bond yield implies a 1% change in the RoR.

In 2023, 2024 and 2025, the OPEX base and the CAPEX base of electricity distribution, should be adjusted annually for an efficiency factor of "GDP deflator - 0.75%".

For the last resort electricity supply (operated by our subsidiary SU Electricidade), ERSE proposed regulated gross profit of €35 million for 2022 (excluding previous year adjustments).

According to ERSE's proposal, Portuguese electricity system's regulatory receivables, which amounted to €3.5 billion by the end of 2020, should decline by €1.7 billion over 2022.

In line with electricity regulation rules in Portugal, the Tariffs Advisory Board, which includes representatives from regulated companies and consumers, shall issue its nonbinding opinion until November 15th. Following that, ERSE will approve the final tariffs and parameters until December 15th 2021.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 16 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 13:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
09:52aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : ERSE announces its proposal for tariffs in 2022 and paramet..
PU
10/14EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Brasil acquires CELG Transmission Business
PU
10/14EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Operating Data Preview 9M21
PU
10/14EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : ESG DAY Presentation
PU
10/14EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : and Repsol enter an agreement to implement renewable hydrog..
PU
10/12EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Comercial customers will have greater control over their en..
PU
10/08EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : inaugurates in Brazil the group's largest solar complex
PU
10/07EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Portugal to join the EDP Atlantic Mission with Francisco Lu..
PU
10/01Power firms, investors, complain to EU about Spanish profit claw-back
RE
10/01EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Farmers could produce one third of the energy they need fro..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 12 784 M 14 830 M 14 830 M
Net income 2021 842 M 976 M 976 M
Net Debt 2021 12 415 M 14 401 M 14 401 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 4,13%
Capitalization 18 419 M 21 368 M 21 366 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 12 124
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,67 €
Average target price 5,74 €
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-9.48%21 368
NEXTERA ENERGY5.86%160 217
ENEL S.P.A.-16.40%81 565
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.60%77 203
IBERDROLA, S.A.-19.25%67 685
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.98%66 844