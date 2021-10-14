Log in
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : ESG DAY Presentation

10/14/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
What we are presenting today

Opening remarks

Our ESG commitments

Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade

Chief Executive Officer

Governance at EDP

João Talone (Chairman GSB)

Environment & Social highlights

Miguel Setas (EBD)

Closing Remarks

Rui Teixeira (CFO)

ESG Day | 2

We need a new decarbonized and electrified world in order to Change Tomorrow Now..

The world is facing

unprecedented challenges…

Up to 1 Bn

environmental migrants by

2050

Up to 2.5m

+1.5 ºC

sea level rise,

threatening >600 cities by 2100

>7% GDP per capita

at stake in this century

  • and a new energy sector is required

88%

-100%

Clean

renewables

coal phase-out

share in power

in global power

generation in 2050

by 2050

Affordable

3x

Zero-

global electricity

carbon

Reliable

demand growth

power sector

by 2050

by 2050

Source: IMF, NOAA, UN, World Economic Forum, International Organization for Migration, IEA, Global Energy Perspective Report 2021

ESG Day |

3

We are at a critical inflection point with unparalleled renewables growth ahead driven by lower costs

Unprecedented growth

Cost competitive

Renewables additions p.a., TW1

LCOE decrease in Europe vs. 20201

4x

~1

~1

2030

2050

Solar PV

-36%

-55%

0.25

-18%

-27%

2020

2030

2050

wind

Onshore

Renewables share in power generation1

Offshore

-47%

-67

~30%

~60%

88%

wind

%

2020

2030

2050

1. IEA - Net Zero by 2050

The world keeps joining forces to fight climate change and showing strong political support for the sector

Full decarbonization of the

US electricity sector by 2035

50-52%

Emission Reduction target

by 2030 vs 2005 levels

Two important packages are being discussed

$1.2 Tn

$1.5-3.5Tn

Infrastructure Bill

Reconciliation Bill

Climate Change: IPCC Report 'code RED for humanity'

EU Fit for 55 on cutting

55%(1) of emissions by 2030

~40%

Share of Renewables

PPAs

Additional Support for

SMEs

EU ETS

Reinforcement of the CO2

market control

Source: Whitehouse.gov | EU commission | (1). Versus 1990 Levels

ESG Day |

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 16:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
