EDP Energias de Portugal S A : ESG DAY Presentation

What we are presenting today
Opening remarks
Our ESG commitments
Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade
Chief Executive Officer
Governance at EDP
João Talone (Chairman GSB)
Environment & Social highlights
Miguel Setas (EBD)
Closing Remarks
Rui Teixeira (CFO)
We need a new decarbonized and electrified world in order to Change Tomorrow Now..
The world is facing
unprecedented challenges…
Up to 1 Bn
environmental migrants by
2050
Up to 2.5m
+1.5 ºC
sea level rise,
threatening >600 cities by 2100
>7% GDP per capita
at stake in this century
88%
-100%
Clean
renewables
coal phase-out
share in power
in global power
generation in 2050
by 2050
Affordable
3x
Zero-
global electricity
carbon
Reliable
demand growth
power sector
Source: IMF, NOAA, UN, World Economic Forum, International Organization for Migration, IEA, Global Energy Perspective Report 2021
We are at a critical inflection point with unparalleled renewables growth ahead driven by lower costs
Unprecedented growth
Cost competitive
Renewables additions p.a., TW1
LCOE decrease in Europe vs. 20201
4x
~1
2030
2050
Solar PV
-36%
-55%
0.25
-18%
-27%
2020
wind
Onshore
Renewables share in power generation1
Offshore
-47%
-67
~30%
~60%
88%
%
1. IEA - Net Zero by 2050
The world keeps joining forces to fight climate change and showing strong political support for the sector
Full decarbonization of the
US electricity sector by 2035
50-52%
Emission Reduction target
by 2030 vs 2005 levels
Two important packages are being discussed
$1.2 Tn
$1.5-3.5Tn
Infrastructure Bill
Reconciliation Bill
Climate Change: IPCC Report 'code RED for humanity'
EU Fit for 55 on cutting
55%(1) of emissions by 2030
~40%
Share of Renewables
PPAs
Additional Support for
SMEs
EU ETS
Reinforcement of the CO2
market control
Source: Whitehouse.gov | EU commission | (1). Versus 1990 Levels
5
