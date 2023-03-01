EDP Energias de Portugal S A : ESG Report 2022

Leading on ESG maers at EDP

Key highlights

2022 was a challenging year for the energy sector.

We have had to navigate a global energy crisis. Extreme climate events have intensiﬁed, aﬀecting communities around the world. These serve as a stark reminder that a faster deployment of renewables and electriﬁcation of energy consumption are urgently needed.

This last year was a period of signiﬁcant restrictions on natural gas sourcing in Europe, exacerbated by the Ukraine conﬂict and by one of the worst droughts in Europe since the 30's. This implied that we had to keep a higher-than-expected level of utilization of our remaining coal plants in Brazil and in Spain, as key contributions to energy security in these markets.

We brought 2.2 GW of renewable installed capacity on stream in 2022 and added 4.0 GW to the construction phase, delivering 74% of our electricity generation from renewable sources. We are on track to be coal-free by 2025 and 100% of renewable generation by 2030, in line with our strategic plan.

We have taken important steps last year across all our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") metrics, namely as follows:

Environment

Demonstrating our focus on innovative technologies, EDP Brasil produced the ﬁrst molecule of green hydrogen (H2V) in December, in a pilot project integrated in our Pecém Thermoelectric plant in the State of Ceará in Brazil, as part of the just transition.