Edp Energias De Portugal S A : ESG Report 2022
PU
01:17pEdp Energias De Portugal S A : Results Handout 2022
PU
02/27Edp Energias De Portugal S A : intends to opt to receive shares of R following Scrip Dividend announcement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : ESG Report 2022

03/01/2023
ESG Report 2022

Portugal Hybrid Sabugal

Leading on ESG maers at EDP

Key highlights

2022 was a challenging year for the energy sector.

We have had to navigate a global energy crisis. Extreme climate events have intensiﬁed, aﬀecting communities around the world. These serve as a stark reminder that a faster deployment of renewables and electriﬁcation of energy consumption are urgently needed.

This last year was a period of signiﬁcant restrictions on natural gas sourcing in Europe, exacerbated by the Ukraine conﬂict and by one of the worst droughts in Europe since the 30's. This implied that we had to keep a higher-than-expected level of utilization of our remaining coal plants in Brazil and in Spain, as key contributions to energy security in these markets.

We brought 2.2 GW of renewable installed capacity on stream in 2022 and added 4.0 GW to the construction phase, delivering 74% of our electricity generation from renewable sources. We are on track to be coal-free by 2025 and 100% of renewable generation by 2030, in line with our strategic plan.

We have taken important steps last year across all our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") metrics, namely as follows:

Environment

Demonstrating our focus on innovative technologies, EDP Brasil produced the ﬁrst molecule of green hydrogen (H2V) in December, in a pilot project integrated in our Pecém Thermoelectric plant in the State of Ceará in Brazil, as part of the just transition.

We celebrated two decades of the Avifauna Program of EDP electricity networks company in Portugal (E-Redes), which has seen 5 million euros invested in biodiversity as well as the remodeling of 1,178 km of electricity networks to protect bird life in classiﬁed areas.

Social

The social impact of our work remains a key pilar of our ESG strategy. We launched the fourth edition of the A2E (Access to Energy) Fund, supporting nine projects which provide renewable energy to remote and vulnerable communities. The project will focus on four African countries: Mozambique, Nigeria, Angola and Malawi. The total investment of one million euros will have a direct impact on priority areas such as health, agriculture, education and access to drinking water, beneﬁting more than one million individuals.

Governance

Reﬂecting EDP's commitment to ensure a more diverse and inclusive workplace, we began adopting the acronym DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) in 2022. This was reﬂected in our DEIB Global Policy, which encompasses a set of actions to make EDP a more human and innovative company. Separately, we have published an updated Gender Equality Plan (2022/2023) and an Equal Pay Project within our Global Compensation Framework.

Sustainability across our organization

In the last quarter of 2022, EDP's excellence in sustainability continued to be recognized by leading ESG analysts. We are once again present in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index and have also reached the highest score among Integrated Electric Utilities globally at S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022. Furthermore, CDP Water security and Climate Change recognized EDP as one of the world's leading companies in the ﬁght against climate change for the sixth year.

Finally, EDP is proud to have joined the Executive Commiee of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), the largest international business organization promoting sustainable development.

We set ourselves ambitious goals for sustainability and want to continue to be a reference in this aspect across the energy sector.

Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade

CEO

As regulation evolves, we will continue to be proactive in the adoption of the most recognized reporting standards. The indicators included in this report are selected based on their relevance to investor communities and our business operations. For more sustainability information please see full-year EDP Sustainability report here.

Our annual sustainability report follows other voluntary regulatory reporting frameworks, namely the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM).

ESG Report YE22

2.

ESG performance at a glance

Target

Indicator

Unit

2022

2021

Δ %

2025

2030

Renewables Generation

%

74%

76%

-3p.p.

85%

100%

Capex aligned with EU taxonomy

%

96%

94%

+2p.p.

96%

97%

Scope 1 & 2 Emissions Intensity

gCO2/kWh

160

176

-9%

100

0

Environment

Scope 3

%

-37%

-30%

23%

-30%

-50%

Coal Installed Capacity

%

10%

8%

+2p.p.

0

0

Employee Engagement (top tier company)

Female Overall

%

27.5%

26.7%

+1p.p.

30%

35%

Social

Accident Frequency Rate

Fr

1.84

1.79

3%

1.55

<1

Female on Leadership

%

28.4%

26.5%

+2p.p.

30%

35%

ESG & equity linked compensation for Top Management

.

Cybersecurity

bitsight rating

810

790

3%

Keep advanced4

Governance

Top quartile in ESG rating Performance

.

Renewables represented 74% of electricity generated by EDP in 2022, which compares with 76% in the same period last year.

Speciﬁc CO2 emissions decreased in 2022, Pecém power plant, in Brazil, was not requested to operate, due to the recovery of the reservoirs level.

Gross investments increasing more than 2x to €6.7 bn in 2022, of which 96% allocated to renewables and electricity networks activities. This concurred for the

96% capex alignement with EU Taxonomy.

Accident Frequency rate increased to 1.84 in 2022 (+3%). EDP continues determined to strengthen the culture of Occupational Health and Safety, having started in 2021 a new program, "Playitsafe", to raise awareness of the importance of building and adopting safe habits at EDP.

In 2022, female representation stood at 28% of EDP's workforce representing 1p.p. increase versus 2021.

Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) Indicator

1. Above the high performing norm, including results of surveys done to more than 875,000 employees in 50 high performing organizations and is based on company financial performance and engagement and enablement scores. 2. Number of accidents at work with absence/fatalities, per million hours worked (including employees and contractors); 3. Applicable to Board of Directors and top management; 4. >= 740; 5. Includes DJSI, FTSE4Good, MSCI and Sustainalytics.

ESG Report YE22

3.

Operational highlights commied to a renewables path

Installed Capacity (MW)1,2

24,610 MW

26,187 MW

Renewables

80%

79%

Gas

12%

11%

Coal

8%

10%

Other

0%

0%

2021

2022

Electricity Generation (GWh)

59,784 GWh

61,351 GWh

Renewables

76%

74%

Gas

11%

15%

Coal

13%

11%

Other0%1%

20212022

HYDRO COEFFICIENT (%)2022 2021 Δ %

Portugal

63%

93%

-30p.p.

Spain

70%

90%

-20p.p.

Brazil 3

97%

72%

+25p.p.

RENEWABLES INDEX (%)

-2%

-4%

+2.5p.p.

ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTED (GWH)

85 271

84 885

0%

Portugal

45 494

44 752

2%

Spain

13 286

14 117

-6%

Brazil

26 491

26 016

2%

CUSTOMERS CONNECTED (#TH)

11 583

11 427

1%

Portugal

6 425

6 370

1%

Spain

1 383

1 376

0%

Brazil

3 775

3 680

3%

TOTAL ENERGY CONSUMPTION

39 925 38 432

4%

Total Renewable consumption (GWh)

1 743

1 556

12%

Fuel

5

5

-2%

Electricity

1 738

1 550

12%

Self-generatednon-fuel renewable energy

1 687

1 494

13%

Total Non-Renewable consumption

38 182 36 876

4%

Fuel

36 889 35 522

4%

Electricity

1 294

1 355

-4%

Energy consumption intensity (MJ/€)

7

9

-25%

Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) Indicator

.EBITDA MW; . Other includes Nuclear, Cogeneration & Waste; . Brazil hydro coefficient refers to ENA index; . Renewables Index (vs. LT avg. Gross Capacity Factor).

ESG Report YE22

4.

New services highlights commied to drive new client solutions and smarter networks

ENERGY EFFICIENCYUNIT 2022 2021 Δ %

Energy Services Revenues / Turnover 1

%

9.9%

8.6%

+1 p.p.

Energy Eﬀiciency Services Revenues

€ m

491

261

88%

DISTRIBUTED SOLAR

As a service - Installed Capacity

MWac

700

202

246%

Portugal

MWac

103

58

76%

Spain

MWac

11

5

131%

Brazil

MWac

57

50

13%

US

MWac

186

88

111%

APAC

MWac

338

-

Other

MWac

5

1

573%

Secured Capacity

MWac

631

214

194%

EMOBILITY

Light ﬂeet electriﬁcation

%

15%

13%

+1.4p.p.

Electric charging points4

#

6 010

3 804

58%

Clients with electric mobility solutions

#

76 455

43 500

76%

SMART METERS

Iberia

# m

Brazil

# m

ELECTRICITY GRID LOSSES

6.0

5.4

11%

0.5

0.3

39%

Portugal

%

8.7%

8.6%

+0.1p.p.

Spain

%

4.8%

4.7%

+0.2p.p.

Brazil (São Paulo)

%

7.9%

8.3%

-0.4p.p.

Brazil (Espírito Santo)

%

11.9%

12.4%

-0.5p.p.

CUSTOMERS WITH SUSTAINABLE SERVICES

%

38.2%

16%

+22p.p.

CO SAVINGS DOWNSTREAM

ktCO

11 901

8 950

33%

. Energy service: Services provided under energy supply, installation of more efficient and/or building retrofit, and sustainable mobility, which generate revenues for the company; . As a service capacity installed at EOP, including inorganic capacity. . Cumulative secured capacity during business plan - (excludes EDPR). . Includes public, private and charging points inside EDP facilities installed; . Sustainability Services concept aligned with EU taxonomy. Excludes Health Insurance, Fatura Segura and Gas Certification. Includes only BC electricity clients; . CO avoided by carrying out efficiency improvement measures that lead to a reduction in customer consumption, as well as measures to replace energy sources with other less CO-emitting ones, namely replacing fossil fossils with renewable energy sources or sustainable mobility - annual value.

ESG Report YE22

5.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
