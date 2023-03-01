EDP Energias de Portugal S A : ESG Report 2022

2022 was a challenging year for the energy sector.
We have had to navigate a global energy crisis. Extreme climate events have intensiﬁed, aﬀecting communities around the world. These serve as a stark reminder that a faster deployment of renewables and electriﬁcation of energy consumption are urgently needed.
This last year was a period of signiﬁcant restrictions on natural gas sourcing in Europe, exacerbated by the Ukraine conﬂict and by one of the worst droughts in Europe since the 30's. This implied that we had to keep a higher-than-expected level of utilization of our remaining coal plants in Brazil and in Spain, as key contributions to energy security in these markets.
We brought 2.2 GW of renewable installed capacity on stream in 2022 and added 4.0 GW to the construction phase, delivering 74% of our electricity generation from renewable sources. We are on track to be coal-free by 2025 and 100% of renewable generation by 2030, in line with our strategic plan.
We have taken important steps last year across all our Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") metrics, namely as follows:
Environment
Demonstrating our focus on innovative technologies, EDP Brasil produced the ﬁrst molecule of green hydrogen (H2V) in December, in a pilot project integrated in our Pecém Thermoelectric plant in the State of Ceará in Brazil, as part of the just transition.
We celebrated two decades of the Avifauna Program of EDP electricity networks company in Portugal (E-Redes), which has seen 5 million euros invested in biodiversity as well as the remodeling of 1,178 km of electricity networks to protect bird life in classiﬁed areas.
Social
The social impact of our work remains a key pilar of our ESG strategy. We launched the fourth edition of the A2E (Access to Energy) Fund, supporting nine projects which provide renewable energy to remote and vulnerable communities. The project will focus on four African countries: Mozambique, Nigeria, Angola and Malawi. The total investment of one million euros will have a direct impact on priority areas such as health, agriculture, education and access to drinking water, beneﬁting more than one million individuals.
Governance
Reﬂecting EDP's commitment to ensure a more diverse and inclusive workplace, we began adopting the acronym DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) in 2022. This was reﬂected in our DEIB Global Policy, which encompasses a set of actions to make EDP a more human and innovative company. Separately, we have published an updated Gender Equality Plan (2022/2023) and an Equal Pay Project within our Global Compensation Framework.
Sustainability across our organization
In the last quarter of 2022, EDP's excellence in sustainability continued to be recognized by leading ESG analysts. We are once again present in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Index and have also reached the highest score among Integrated Electric Utilities globally at S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022. Furthermore, CDP Water security and Climate Change recognized EDP as one of the world's leading companies in the ﬁght against climate change for the sixth year.
Finally, EDP is proud to have joined the Executive Commiee of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), the largest international business organization promoting sustainable development.
We set ourselves ambitious goals for sustainability and want to continue to be a reference in this aspect across the energy sector.
Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade
CEO
As regulation evolves, we will continue to be proactive in the adoption of the most recognized reporting standards. The indicators included in this report are selected based on their relevance to investor communities and our business operations. For more sustainability information please see full-year EDP Sustainability report here.
Our annual sustainability report follows other voluntary regulatory reporting frameworks, namely the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM).
2.
ESG performance at a glance
Target
Indicator
Unit
2022
2021
Δ %
2025
2030
Renewables Generation
%
74%
76%
-3p.p.
85%
100%
Capex aligned with EU taxonomy
%
96%
94%
+2p.p.
96%
97%
Scope 1 & 2 Emissions Intensity
gCO2/kWh
160
176
-9%
100
0
Environment
Scope 3
%
-37%
-30%
23%
-30%
-50%
Coal Installed Capacity
%
10%
8%
+2p.p.
0
0
Employee Engagement (top tier company)
Female Overall
%
27.5%
26.7%
+1p.p.
30%
35%
Social
Accident Frequency Rate
Fr
1.84
1.79
3%
1.55
<1
Female on Leadership
%
28.4%
26.5%
+2p.p.
30%
35%
ESG & equity linked compensation for Top Management
.
Cybersecurity
bitsight rating
810
790
3%
Keep advanced4
Governance
Top quartile in ESG rating Performance
.
Renewables represented 74% of electricity generated by EDP in 2022, which compares with 76% in the same period last year.
Speciﬁc CO2emissions decreased in 2022, Pecém power plant, in Brazil, was not requested to operate, due to the recovery of the reservoirs level.
Gross investments increasing more than 2x to €6.7 bn in 2022, of which 96% allocated to renewables and electricity networks activities. This concurred for the
96% capex alignement with EU Taxonomy.
Accident Frequency rate increased to 1.84 in 2022 (+3%). EDP continues determined to strengthen the culture of Occupational Health and Safety, having started in 2021 a new program, "Playitsafe", to raise awareness of the importance of building and adopting safe habits at EDP.
In 2022, female representation stood at 28% of EDP's workforce representing 1p.p. increase versus 2021.
1. Above the high performing norm, including results of surveys done to more than 875,000 employees in 50 high performing organizations and is based on company financial performance and engagement and enablement scores. 2. Number of accidents at work with absence/fatalities, per million hours worked (including employees and contractors); 3. Applicable to Board of Directors and top management; 4. >= 740; 5. Includes DJSI, FTSE4Good, MSCI and Sustainalytics.
3.
Operational highlights commied to a renewables path
.EBITDA MW; . Other includes Nuclear, Cogeneration & Waste; . Brazil hydro coefficient refers to ENA index; . Renewables Index (vs. LT avg. Gross Capacity Factor).
ESG Report YE22
4.
New services highlights commied to drive new client solutions and smarter networks
ENERGY EFFICIENCYUNIT 2022 2021 Δ %
Energy Services Revenues / Turnover 1
%
9.9%
8.6%
+1 p.p.
Energy Eﬀiciency Services Revenues
€ m
491
261
88%
DISTRIBUTED SOLAR
As a service - Installed Capacity
MWac
700
202
246%
Portugal
MWac
103
58
76%
Spain
MWac
11
5
131%
Brazil
MWac
57
50
13%
US
MWac
186
88
111%
APAC
MWac
338
-
Other
MWac
5
1
573%
Secured Capacity
MWac
631
214
194%
EMOBILITY
Light ﬂeet electriﬁcation
%
15%
13%
+1.4p.p.
Electric charging points4
#
6 010
3 804
58%
Clients with electric mobility solutions
#
76 455
43 500
76%
SMART METERS
Iberia
# m
Brazil
# m
ELECTRICITY GRID LOSSES
6.0
5.4
11%
0.5
0.3
39%
Portugal
%
8.7%
8.6%
+0.1p.p.
Spain
%
4.8%
4.7%
+0.2p.p.
Brazil (São Paulo)
%
7.9%
8.3%
-0.4p.p.
Brazil (Espírito Santo)
%
11.9%
12.4%
-0.5p.p.
CUSTOMERS WITH SUSTAINABLE SERVICES
%
38.2%
16%
+22p.p.
CO SAVINGS DOWNSTREAM
ktCO
11 901
8 950
33%
. Energy service: Services provided under energy supply, installation of more efficient and/or building retrofit, and sustainable mobility, which generate revenues for the company; . As a service capacity installed at EOP, including inorganic capacity. . Cumulative secured capacity during business plan - (excludes EDPR). . Includes public, private and charging points inside EDP facilities installed; . Sustainability Services concept aligned with EU taxonomy. Excludes Health Insurance, Fatura Segura and Gas Certification. Includes only BC electricity clients; . CO avoided by carrying out efficiency improvement measures that lead to a reduction in customer consumption, as well as measures to replace energy sources with other less CO-emitting ones, namely replacing fossil fossils with renewable energy sources or sustainable mobility - annual value.
