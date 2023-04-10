EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Instruments due 2083 - 1st Coupon Interest Payment

Advanced search
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
2023-04-06
5.072 EUR   +0.36%
04/10/2023
Monday10, April 2023

Lisbon, April 10th, 2023:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 13º - B and 29º - K of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:

EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 1st coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code EDP4OM will be payable since 24th April 2023 with the following amounts:

Gross Interest* 1,465397260000 %

* Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.

The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Deutsche Bank AG, Sucursal em Portugal (Branch-Office in Portugal).

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 16:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 19 541 M 21 317 M 21 317 M
Net income 2023 1 104 M 1 204 M 1 204 M
Net Debt 2023 16 032 M 17 489 M 17 489 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 4,01%
Capitalization 20 020 M 21 839 M 21 839 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 13 208
Free-Float 66,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 5,07 €
Average target price 5,82 €
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.8.93%21 839
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.54%159 787
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.59%80 782
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.26%78 739
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.16%76 864
ENEL S.P.A.16.28%64 824
