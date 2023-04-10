EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Instruments due 2083 - 1st Coupon Interest Payment

Lisbon, April 10th, 2023: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 13º - B and 29º - K of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:

EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 1st coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code EDP4OM will be payable since 24th April 2023 with the following amounts:

Gross Interest* 1,465397260000 %

* Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.

The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Deutsche Bank AG, Sucursal em Portugal (Branch-Office in Portugal).

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.