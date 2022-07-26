EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2081 - 2nd Coupon Interest Payment
07/26/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
Tuesday26, July 2022
Lisbon, July 26th, 2022:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 244º and 249º of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:
EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 2nd coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code EDPROM will be payable since 2nd August 2022 with the following amounts:
Gross Interest* 1,875000000000 %
* Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.
The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Deutsche Bank AG, Sucursal em Portugal (Branch-Office in Portugal).
