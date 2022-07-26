Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-07-26 am EDT
4.838 EUR   +1.53%
01:20pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2081 - 2nd Coupon Interest Payment
PU
07/14EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INFORMS : Operating Data Preview 1H22
PU
07/12EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2080 - 3rd Coupon Payment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2081 - 2nd Coupon Interest Payment

07/26/2022 | 01:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2081 - 2nd Coupon Interest Payment
Tuesday26, July 2022

Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2081 - 2nd Coupon Interest Payment

Lisbon, July 26th, 2022:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 244º and 249º of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:

EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 2nd coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code EDPROM will be payable since 2nd August 2022 with the following amounts:

Gross Interest* 1,875000000000 %

* Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.

The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Deutsche Bank AG, Sucursal em Portugal (Branch-Office in Portugal).

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 17:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
01:20pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2081 - 2nd Coupo..
PU
07/14EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Operating Data Preview 1H22
PU
07/12EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2080 - 3rd Coupo..
PU
07/12EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinated Notes due 2080 - 3..
PU
07/12Largest players drop out of Enel's Brazilian power distributor sale process- sources
RE
07/12EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. entered into an agreement to acquire Zielona-energia.c..
CI
07/07EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : CfD awarded to offshore project in the UK
PU
07/07EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : CfD awarded to offshore project in the UK
PU
07/06Moody's Maintains EDP's Ratings, Positive Outlook On Financial Stability
MT
07/01Portugal's EDP betting on floating solar farms in Southeast Asia
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 951 M 16 153 M 16 153 M
Net income 2022 846 M 857 M 857 M
Net Debt 2022 13 955 M 14 132 M 14 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,2x
Yield 2022 4,02%
Capitalization 18 805 M 19 043 M 19 043 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,01x
Nbr of Employees 12 884
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,77 €
Average target price 5,69 €
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-1.39%19 203
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.26%159 085
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.03%81 594
SOUTHERN COMPANY4.90%77 235
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.15%64 740
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-1.54%63 837