EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Interim Report 1H20

INTERIM REPORT

1H 2020

ENERGY. ENERGIA. ENERGÍA.

We are energy. An energy that is international and speaks many languages.

We are a force driven by innovation toward a greener, more electric, and more sustainable future. It's no longer a secret that we think of the wind, water, and sun as our greatest allies in our search for ever cleaner energy that reaches everyone in a fairer and more inclusive way.

We set out our ambitious goals, always with a commitment to create a network of energy, talent, technology, with more global and efficient solutions.

Decarbonize, digitalize, and decentralize are the action verbs on this path to change.

We are spearheading the energy transition and assuming the responsibility to challenge the world to join us.

Energy begins with us. And the future is today.

