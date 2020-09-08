Log in
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Interim Report 1H20

09/08/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

INTERIM REPORT

1H 2020

ENERGY. ENERGIA. ENERGÍA.

We are energy. An energy that is international and speaks many languages.

We are a force driven by innovation toward a greener, more electric, and more sustainable future. It's no longer a secret that we think of the wind, water, and sun as our greatest allies in our search for ever cleaner energy that reaches everyone in a fairer and more inclusive way.

We set out our ambitious goals, always with a commitment to create a network of energy, talent, technology, with more global and efficient solutions.

Decarbonize, digitalize, and decentralize are the action verbs on this path to change.

We are spearheading the energy transition and assuming the responsibility to challenge the world to join us.

Energy begins with us. And the future is today.

ENERGY

RELATÓRIO & CONTAS

35

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 19:09:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 14 597 M 17 212 M 17 212 M
Net income 2020 765 M 902 M 902 M
Net Debt 2020 12 926 M 15 242 M 15 242 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,7x
Yield 2020 4,46%
Capitalization 16 461 M 19 416 M 19 410 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
EV / Sales 2021 1,94x
Nbr of Employees 11 640
Free-Float 70,8%
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 4,62 €
Last Close Price 4,26 €
Spread / Highest target 26,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.12.86%19 874
NEXTERA ENERGY14.52%135 789
ENEL S.P.A.7.37%91 245
IBERDROLA, S.A.16.23%78 710
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.29%65 831
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.23%59 548
