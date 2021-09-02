Log in
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : João Nascimento takes over the EDP Group's Digital and IT areas

09/02/2021 | 06:02am EDT
João Nascimento takes over the EDP Group's Digital and IT areas
Thursday02, September 2021

The manager will lead EDP's Digital Global Unit, the area responsible for Digital Transformation and for managing the Group's Information Systems.

João Nascimento is the new person in charge of the technological and digital transformation of the EDP group. Upon assuming the leadership of the Digital Global Unit (DGU), the manager will lead a team, responsible for EDP's digital ecosystem and for promoting the introduction of new ways of working in the company, which is present in 22 countries. Cybersecurity, digitalization of processes and IT are also managed by DGU, a transversal area, which supports all of EDP's business units in the various geographies.

Graduated in Electrotechnical Engineering from Instituto Superior Técnico, and with an MBA from LisbonMBA, João Nascimento has vast experience in various technological areas, having worked for 24 years at the Vodafone Group - in Portugal, Spain, and at the European level. He had planning and strategy responsibilities, development of fixed and mobile networks, television services, and Digital/IT, nationally and internationally, and was, since 2017, the Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Portugal.

Now, he takes over strategic areas for the implementation of the 2021-2025 Strategic Plan, presented by EDP at the beginning of the year, as technological evolution and digital transformation will be key elements in view of the ambitious commitment to the energy transition. EDP intends to invest a billion euros in this area, up to 2025, and wants to digitize 95% of its processes, as well as having 90% of its energy production assets with predictive maintenance.

By accelerating this transformation of the company, as provided for in the Strategic Plan, it will also be possible to continue developing solutions and products for new business areas, such as electric mobility, energy storage or distributed generation. Currently, EDP already has 1,000 employees directly involved in the digital area and intends to continue recruiting for this area.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 10:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
