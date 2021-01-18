Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Management Transaction related to China Three Gorges disposal of shares on 14 January 2021

01/18/2021 | 02:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Management Transaction related to China Three Gorges disposal of shares on 14 January 2021
Monday18, January 2021

Management Transaction related to China Three Gorges disposal of shares on 14 January 2021

Lisbon, January 18th, 2021:Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA ('EDP') informs the market that on the 15th of January, 2021 the member of the General and Supervisory Board China Three Gorges (Europe) S.A. provided the following information to EDP:

'China Three Gorges (Europe) S.A., a company incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with registered office at 10B, rue des Mérovingiens, L-8070 Bertrange, Luxembourg ('CTG Europe'), as member of the General and Supervisory Board of EDP, hereby notifies the sale of 100,000,000 shares representing approximately 2.52% of EDP's share capital ('Shares').

The disposal of the Shares results from an off-market transaction on 14 January 2021, only subject to the applicable physical and financial settlement mechanisms, with the sale unit price of the Shares closed at €5.34 per share.

Given that, before the transaction, CTG Europe held 854,736,441 shares representing 21.55% of EDP's share capital, after said transaction it became holder of 754,736,441 shares representing 19.03% of EDP's share capital.

As CTG Europe is a subsidiary fully held by China Three Gorges Corporation ('CTG'), a state-owned company from the People's Republic of China, all voting rights inherent to said 754,736,441 shares, are attributable to CTG.

Please find enclosed in Annex the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.'

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 19:39:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
02:54pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : China Three Gorges reduces qualified shareholding..
PU
02:40pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Management Transaction related to China Three Gor..
PU
01/16EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : anticipates payments to more than 1,000 suppliers..
PU
01/15EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Accelerated bookbuild 2.52% of EDP share capital
PU
01/15EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Completion of accelerated bookbuild
PU
01/14EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : launches 'Futuro Ativo Sines' project to promote ..
PU
01/13PORTUGAL : EIB and BPI provide EDP Renovaveis with EUR112 million to construct a..
AQ
01/06EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : SECURES PPAs FOR TWO SOLAR PROJECTS IN THE U.S. T..
PU
2020EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : CPPIB reduces Shareholding Position in the Share ..
PU
2020EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : 2021 Financial Calendar
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 256 M 17 215 M 17 215 M
Net income 2020 791 M 955 M 955 M
Net Debt 2020 13 044 M 15 751 M 15 751 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,6x
Yield 2020 3,58%
Capitalization 21 159 M 25 582 M 25 550 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 11 760
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,56 €
Last Close Price 5,35 €
Spread / Highest target 48,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.3.69%25 496
NEXTERA ENERGY6.34%160 722
ENEL S.P.A.7.04%108 859
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.84%88 262
ORSTED A/S-5.79%80 035
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.60%67 789
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ