EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Management Transaction related to China Three Gorges disposal of shares on 14 January 2021

Lisbon, January 18th, 2021: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 19 of Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-B of the Portuguese Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal SA ('EDP') informs the market that on the 15th of January, 2021 the member of the General and Supervisory Board China Three Gorges (Europe) S.A. provided the following information to EDP:

'China Three Gorges (Europe) S.A., a company incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, with registered office at 10B, rue des Mérovingiens, L-8070 Bertrange, Luxembourg ('CTG Europe'), as member of the General and Supervisory Board of EDP, hereby notifies the sale of 100,000,000 shares representing approximately 2.52% of EDP's share capital ('Shares').

The disposal of the Shares results from an off-market transaction on 14 January 2021, only subject to the applicable physical and financial settlement mechanisms, with the sale unit price of the Shares closed at €5.34 per share.

Given that, before the transaction, CTG Europe held 854,736,441 shares representing 21.55% of EDP's share capital, after said transaction it became holder of 754,736,441 shares representing 19.03% of EDP's share capital.

As CTG Europe is a subsidiary fully held by China Three Gorges Corporation ('CTG'), a state-owned company from the People's Republic of China, all voting rights inherent to said 754,736,441 shares, are attributable to CTG.

Please find enclosed in Annex the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementing technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.'

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.