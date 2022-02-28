Log in
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Management transaction related to Flicka Florestal, S.L. acquisition of shares

02/28/2022 | 01:01pm EST
Management transaction related to Flicka Florestal, S.L. acquisition of shares
Monday28, February 2022

Management transaction related to Flicka Florestal, S.L. acquisition of shares

Lisbon, February 28th, 2022:Pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/522 of the Commission and in Article 29- R of the Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") provides the following information to the market and to the public in general.

On the 28th of February 2022, D. Fernando Masaveu Herrero, member of the General and Supervisory Board, notified EDP about the acquisition of 25,000 shares of EDP's share capital, at an average price of 3.8238 euros per share, made by the company Flicka Florestal, S.L., legal entity closely associated with him.

Enclosed in Annex hereto, please find the form for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP, prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementation technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 18:00:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
