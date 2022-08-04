Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-08-04 am EDT
4.938 EUR   +0.90%
01:18pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Management transaction related with the acquisition of shares by member of the General and Supervisory Board
PU
01:08pEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INFORMS : Management transaction related with the acquisition of shares by member of the General and Supervisory Board
PU
12:48pEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INFORMS : 1st Half 2022 Accounts Report
PU
Summary 
Most relevant

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Management transaction related with the acquisition of shares by member of the General and Supervisory Board

08/04/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
Management transaction related with the acquisition of shares by member of the General and Supervisory Board
Thursday04, August 2022

Management transaction related with the acquisition of shares by member of the General and Supervisory Board

Lisbon, August 4th, 2022:Pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/522 of the Commission and in Article 29-R of the Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") provides the following information to the market and to the public in general.

Laurie Fitch, member of the General and Supervisory Board, notified EDP about the acquisition of 40,000 shares of EDP's share capital, at an average price of 4.9548 euros per share, on the 3rd of August 2022.

Enclosed in Annex hereto, please find the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP, prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementation technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 04 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2022 17:17:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 17 111 M 17 345 M 17 345 M
Net income 2022 885 M 897 M 897 M
Net Debt 2022 13 495 M 13 680 M 13 680 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,8x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 19 317 M 19 762 M 19 581 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 12 236
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,89 €
Average target price 5,75 €
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.1.28%19 581
NEXTERA ENERGY-7.39%169 875
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION5.64%85 320
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.66%82 127
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.58%67 573
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.05%65 800