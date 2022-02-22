EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Management transaction related with the acquisition of shares by the Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors
02/22/2022 | 02:23pm EST
Tuesday22, February 2022
Lisbon, February 22nd, 2022:Pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/522 of the Commission and in Article 29- R of the Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") provides the following information tothe market and to the public in general.
The Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors,Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade,informed EDPthat he acquiredshares from EDP.
Enclosed in Annex hereto, please find the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP, prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementation technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
