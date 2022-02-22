Log in
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Management transaction related with the acquisition of shares by the Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors

02/22/2022 | 02:23pm EST
Management transaction related with the acquisition of shares by the Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors
Tuesday22, February 2022

Management transaction related with the acquisition of shares by the Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors

Lisbon, February 22nd, 2022:Pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/522 of the Commission and in Article 29- R of the Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") provides the following information to the market and to the public in general.

The Chairman of the Executive Board of Directors, Miguel Stilwell d'Andrade,informed EDP that he acquiredshares from EDP.

Enclosed in Annex hereto, please find the forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions on the shares of EDP, prepared in conformance with the Implementing Regulation (EU) no. 2016/523, of the Commission, of 10 March 2016, laying down implementation technical standards with regard to the format and template for notification and public disclosure of managers' transactions, in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 19:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 13 039 M 14 787 M 14 787 M
Net income 2021 829 M 940 M 940 M
Net Debt 2021 12 650 M 14 345 M 14 345 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
Yield 2021 4,97%
Capitalization 15 218 M 17 258 M 17 258 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,14x
EV / Sales 2022 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 12 236
Free-Float -
