Norges Bank informs on qualified shareholding in EDP
On July 6th, 2023, Norges Bank notified EDP, in accordance with article16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it had increased its respective shareholder participation to 5.06% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights. The 5% threshold was crossed by such company on July 5th, 2023.
Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
