Lisbon, July 7th, 2023: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 16 and 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:

On July 6th, 2023, Norges Bank notified EDP, in accordance with article16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it had increased its respective shareholder participation to 5.06% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights. The 5% threshold was crossed by such company on July 5th, 2023.

Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.