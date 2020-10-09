EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Operating Data Preview 9M20
10/09/2020 | 01:05pm EDT
Operating Data Preview 9M20
Lisbon, October 9th, 2020
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Installed capacity reached 26.8 GW, of which 74% from renewable sources, reflecting 726 MW of wind capacity added over the last 12 months.As of end ofSep-20,we had 1.9 GW of wind and solar projects under construction. Our coal capacity will soon be reduced, as in July 2020 we announced the anticipated closure of 2 coal plants in Iberia (Sines e Soto 3, with 1.5 GW) in early 2021.
Electricity generation was predominantly derived from renewable sources: 74% of total, with hydro generation in line with historical average and wind generation 9% below expected volumes. The 21% YoY increase of coal generation in Iberia in the 3Q20 was driven by the forced coal stocks burning ahead of the earlier closure of two coal plants in Iberia.
Electricity distributed in Portugal was broadly stable in 3Q20(-0.4%YoY) reflecting a clear recovery from the Covid-19 lockdown period (-11% YoY in 2Q20) and contributing for a 4% YoY decline in 9M20. In Spain, electricity distributed in our region (-12% YoY in the 9M20) was also penalised by a decline in industrial activity. This compares with a 6% decline demand in Spain as a whole in 9M20 (-3% YoY in 3Q20 vs. -13% in 2Q20). In Brazil, distributed volume declined 7% in the 9M20 YoY, with a 3.5% YoY decline in the 3Q20.
In the supply business in Iberia, electricity solddeclined 4% in Portugal and 12% in Spain, mostly reflecting the impacts of the pandemic, while the volume of gas supplied increased 4% in Iberia due to new large clients in our portfolio.
INSTALLED CAPACITY
Installed capacity | Sep-20
Capacity evolution | YoY
MW
Sep-20
Sep-19
%
Wind
10,842
10,280
+563
+5%
1%
North America
6,045
5,472
+573
+10%
Europe
4,346
4,341
+6
+0%
12%
Brazil
331
467
-137
-29%
14%
40%
Hydro
8,785
8,785
Iberia (1)
7,186
7,186
0.5%
26.8 GW
Brazil
1,599
1,599
Solar
145
145
Gas Iberia
3,729
3,729
33%
Coal
3,150
3,150
74%
Iberia
2,430
2,430
Renewables
Brazil
720
720
Nuclear Spain
156
156
Wind
Hydro
Solar
Capacity under construction | Sep-20
Cogen. & Waste
42
49
-7
-14%
Gas
Coal
Other
1,893 MW
Total
26,849
26,294
+556
+2%
(1) Includes small-hydro
ELECTRICITY GENERATION
Electricity generation | 9M20
GWh
9M20
9M19
%
3Q20
3Q19
%
Wind
20,135
21,668
-1,532
-7%
5,612
5,651
-39
-1%
North America
12,249
11,899
+349
+3%
3,135
3,149
-15
-0%
2%
7%
Europe
7,102
8,510
-1,408
-17%
2,080
1,941
+139
+7%
Brazil
785
1,258
-474
-38%
397
561
-164
-29%
17%
Hydro
13,557
8,967
+4,590
+51%
2,479
2,164
+315
+15%
Iberia(1)
9,600
5,934
+3,666
+62%
1,651
1,598
+52
+3%
45.9 TWh 44%
0.5%
Brazil
3,956
3,033
+924
+30%
829
566
+263
+46%
Solar
219
225
-6
-3%
79
85
-6
-7%
Gas Iberia
7,816
7,465
+351
+5%
3,864
3,746
+118
+3%
30%
Coal
3,156
8,733
-5,577
-64%
1,475
2,310
-835
-36%
74%
Iberia
2,637
6,211
-3,574
-58%
1,433
1,183
+250
+21%
Renewables
Brazil
519
2,522
-2,003
-79%
43
1,127
-1,085
-96%
Wind
Hydro Solar Gas Coal Other
Nuclear Spain
857
889
-31
-4%
336
337
-
-0%
Cogen. & Waste
149
225
-76
-34%
53
64
-11
-17%
Total
45,890
48,172
-2,282
-5%
13,899
14,357
-458
-3%
Includes small-hydro
LOAD FACTORS
Wind & Solar Production deviation vs.
Hydro resources deviation vs.
avg. P50 | 9M20 vs 9M19
historical avg. | 9M20 vs 9M19
Load factors
9M20
9M19
3Q20
3Q19
Wind
29%
30%
24%
25%
North America
32%
33%
24%
26%
Europe
25%
26%
22%
21%
Brazil
36%
41%
54%
54%
Hydro
-3%
Iberia(1)
20%
13%
10%
10%
Brazil
38%
29%
23%
16%
-4%
Solar
23%
24%
25%
26%
Gas Iberia
32%
31%
47%
45%
-9%
Coal
-39%
Iberia
17%
39%
27%
22%
9M20
9M19
9M20
9M19
Brazil
11%
53%
3%
71%
Nuclear Spain
84%
87%
98%
98%
(1) Includes small-hydro
Operating Data Preview 9M20
Lisbon, October 9th, 2020
ENERGY SUPPLY
Volumes of electricity supplied in Iberia | 9M20
Volumes supplied (GWh)
No. of Clients (th)
9M20
9M19
%
3Q20
3Q19
%
9M20
9M19
%
Electricity(1)
41,598
35,573
+16.9%
13,444
13,650
-1.5%
Iberia
20,895
22,545
-7.3%
7,035
7,596
-7.4%
5,226
5,270
-0.8%
46%
Portugal
12,640
13,187
-4.2%
4,202
4,342
-3.2%
4,065
4,112
-1.1%
20.9 TWh 54%
Spain
8,255
9,358
-11.8%
2,833
3,254
-12.9%
1,160
1,158
+0.2%
Brazil
20,703
13,028
+59%
6,408
6,054
+5.9%
Gas(1)
8,627
8,284
+4.1%
1,986
1,821
+9.0%
1,555
1,560
-0.3%
Portugal
3,014
2,704
+11.5%
998
770
+29.6%
653
659
-0.9%
Spain
5,613
5,580
+0.6%
988
1,052
-6.0%
903
901
+0.2%
Business Residential
(1) Last resort supply excluded for Portugal but included for Spain
ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION
Iberia
9M20
9M19
%
Electricity distributed (GWh)
41,148
43,239
-2,091
-4.8%
Portugal(1)
35,627
36,973
-1,346
-3.6%
Spain
5,521
6,266
-745
-11.9%
Customers connected (th)
6,976
6,937
+40
+0.6%
Portugal(1)
6,306
6,269
+37
+0.6%
Spain
670
668
+2
+0.4%
Electricity volume that entered the distribution grid
