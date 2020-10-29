EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Portugal EDP 9-month profit falls 8% due to pandemic, one-off costs

LISBON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility, EDP , reported on Thursday a 8% drop in its 9-month net profit to 422 million euros ($499 million), hit by lower demand in Iberia and Brazil primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of a major coal plant.

"EDP’s net profit dropped ... with electricity prices and demand falling significantly despite some recovery in the third quarter", EDP said in a statement, without providing quarterly figures.

It said the pandemic had a negative impact of 54 million euros on net income. The company also booked 247 million euros of non-recurring costs, including those related to the closure its coal plant in Sines.

The company, whose main shareholder is China Three Gorges, said its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dipped 2% to 2.63 billion euros between January and September from a year ago.

($1 = 0.8461 euros) (By Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Victoria Waldersee and Andrei Khalip)