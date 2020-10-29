Log in
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

EDP
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Portugal EDP 9-month profit falls 8% due to pandemic, one-off costs

10/29/2020

LISBON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest utility, EDP , reported on Thursday a 8% drop in its 9-month net profit to 422 million euros ($499 million), hit by lower demand in Iberia and Brazil primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the closure of a major coal plant.

"EDP’s net profit dropped ... with electricity prices and demand falling significantly despite some recovery in the third quarter", EDP said in a statement, without providing quarterly figures.

It said the pandemic had a negative impact of 54 million euros on net income. The company also booked 247 million euros of non-recurring costs, including those related to the closure its coal plant in Sines.

The company, whose main shareholder is China Three Gorges, said its consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) dipped 2% to 2.63 billion euros between January and September from a year ago.

($1 = 0.8461 euros) (By Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Victoria Waldersee and Andrei Khalip)


ChangeLast1st jan.
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. -0.72% 4.137 Delayed Quote.10.34%
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A. 2.98% 15.92 Delayed Quote.47.24%
Financials
Sales 2020 13 035 M 15 199 M 15 199 M
Net income 2020 771 M 899 M 899 M
Net Debt 2020 13 456 M 15 689 M 15 689 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 4,56%
Capitalization 16 437 M 19 324 M 19 165 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,29x
EV / Sales 2021 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 11 620
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 4,79 €
Last Close Price 4,17 €
Spread / Highest target 40,4%
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.10.34%19 324
NEXTERA ENERGY22.99%145 873
ENEL S.P.A.-1.73%83 043
IBERDROLA, S.A.12.58%74 443
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-3.65%66 972
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.25%66 910
