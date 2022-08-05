EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Resignation of representative of member of the General and Supervisory Board

Lisbon, August 5th, 2022: In accordance with subparagraph a) of Article 3 of the CMVM Regulation 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) hereby informs that, at the present date, the representative of China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda. in the General and Supervisory Board of EDP, Mrs. Li Li, has presented her resignation.

