EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Results Handout 1Q23

EDP's recurring net income in 1Q23 reached €306m, a recovery vs. the €76m loss recorded in 1Q22 and a 15% decrease vs. 4Q22 result excluding non recurring items (€359m recurring net income in 4Q22). The recovery vs. 1Q22 was driven by the normalization of hydro generation in Portugal throughout the 2022-23Winter, after a period of extreme drought in the hydrological year 2021-22,which resulted in losses of €0.4 Bn for EDP in 1Q22. At the beginning of May, EDP's reservoirs in Portugal remain above the historical average for this time of the year.

EBITDA reached €1,415m in 1Q23, 4% below the previous quarter (€1,477m in 4Q22), but doubled compared to 1Q22, with a strong impact of the hydro generation recovery in the Iberian market, but also of EDP Renewables, which showed an EBITDA growth of 14% YoY, with a positive contribution from all its 4 regional hubs: Europe, North America, South America and Asia Pacific, as well as the expansion of electricitynetworksactivity in Brazil.

EBITDA in the Renewables, Clients and Energy Management segment more than doubled compared to the previous year, supported by the