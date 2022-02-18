Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Results Presentation 2021

02/18/2022 | 12:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclaimer

This document has been prepared by EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (the "Company") solely for use at the presentation to be made on this date and its purpose is merely of informative nature and, as such, it may be amended and supplemented and it should be read as a summary of the matters addressed or contained herein. By attending the meeting where this presentation is made, or by reading the presentation slides, you acknowledge and agree to be bound by the following limitations and restrictions.

This presentation may not be distributed to the press or to any other person in any jurisdiction, and may not be reproduced in any form, in whole or in part for any other purpose without the express and prior consent in writing of the Company.

This presentation and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed to investors in the context of this presentation do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer (public or private) to buy or acquire securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction.

Neither this presentation nor any materials, documents and information used therein or distributed to investors in the context of this presentation or any part thereof, nor the fact of its distribution, shall form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever and may not be used in the future in connection with any offer (public or private) in relation to securities issued by the Company. Any decision to invest in any securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any offering (public or private) should be made solely on the basis of the information to be contained in the relevant prospectus, key investor information or final offering memorandum provided to the investors and to be published in due course in relation to any such offering and/or public information on the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries available in the market.

Matters discussed in this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements other than in respect of historical facts. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intends," "estimate," "will," "may", "continue," "should" and similar expressions usually identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements include statements regarding: objectives, goals, strategies, outlook and growth prospects; future plans, events or performance and potential for future growth; liquidity, capital resources and capital expenditures; economic outlook and industry trends; energy demand and supply; developments of the Company's markets; the impact of legal and regulatory initiatives; and the strength of the Company's competitors. The forward-looking statements in this presentation are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management's examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company's records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control. Important factors that may lead to significant differences between the actual results and the statements of expectations about future events or results include the company's business strategy, financial strategy, national and international economic conditions, technology, legal and regulatory conditions, public service industry developments, hydrological conditions, cost of raw materials, financial market conditions, uncertainty of the results of future operations, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, among others. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or industry results to differ materially from those results expressed or implied in this presentation by such forward-looking statements.

The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as at the date of this presentation, and are subject to change without notice unless required by applicable law. The Company and its respective directors, representatives, employees and/or advisors do not intend to, and expressly disclaim any duty, undertaking or obligation to, make or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this presentation to reflect any change in events, conditions or circumstances.

2021 Results

2

Delivery of 2021 financial guidance supported by value accretive growth aligned with the Energy Transition

Main Targets Delivered

Guidance 2021

2021 Figures(1)

YoY

Recurring

~€3.7 Bn

€3,735m

+7%

EBITDA

Recurring

>€800m

€826m

+6%

Net Profit

Net Debt

~€11.0-11.5 Bn

€11,565m(2)

-6%

Dividend

€0.19/Share(3) flat YoY

Highlights

Good performance in RES (+2.6GW, strong asset rotation)

Strong results in Networks, both in Iberia and Brazil

  • Weak EM, negative mark-to- market to be recovered in the next years

(1) 2020 recurring EBITDA & Net Profit, adjusted for the two disposals closed in December 2020, 6 hydro plants in Portugal and 2 CCGTs and B2C portfolio in Spain, for comparison going forward | (2) €11.2bn

2021 Results

3

pro-forma Net debt including equity proceeds of €365m from the Portuguese Asset rotation transaction cashed in January 2022 | (3) To be proposed, subject to shareholders approval in the General Shareholders

Meeting |

Strategic commitments on track as we step up to the challenge to deliver superior value creation in a challenging context

2021 Execution

2021-2025 Target

Accelerated and

sustainable growth

8.4 GW of secured renewable capacity (2.6 GW added, 1.8 GW U/C)

Asset rotation(1): ~€2.8 Bn proceeds

agreed; €0.6 Bn gains in 2021

€0.75 Bn CAPEX in Electricity Networks

€1.5 Bn EDPR capital increase(2); rating upgrades; FFO/Net debt of 21%

€2 Bn Green Hybrid bonds issued @ <1.9% green funding 39%

42% 20 GW of gross additions 2021-25

35%

~8Bn proceeds 2021-2025;

avg. €0.3bn gains/year

22% €3.4 Bn CAPEX 2021-2025

Solid Balance sheet

>20% FFO/Net debt in the short term

50% competitive green funding by 2025

ESG excellence and attractive returns

75% share of Renewables Generation in 2021 (vs. 74% in 2020)

Global leader in DJ Sustainability Index & inclusion in S&P Global Clean Energy

Green leadership positioning

Reference in ESG

(1) Includes Asset rotations transactions carried in Brazil | (2) Accelerated Book Building

2021 Results

4

Renewables

We extended our renewables global presence, +12 markets, a new APAC platform, sizeable additions in solar & off-shore technologies

Accelerated and

sustainable growth

We have been expanding our renewable footprint to 21GW(2)

Europe

11.3

GW

North

APAC(1)

America

7.0

0.6

GW

GW

South

America

2.9

GW

Capacity Installed (GW)

Current EDP presence

Sunseap Capacity (GW)

…focused on geographic & technology diversification

Record wind and solar additions of 2.6 GW in 2021

+12(3) new markets including the established growth platform in APAC

1.8 GW added in 2021

Wind Onshore

Expansion to UK, Hungary & Chile

0.5 GW added in 2021

Solar

Expansion to Asian Pacific markets

OW 1.5 GW of gross operating capacity

Wind Offshore

Awarded projects in US, UK, PL & S. Korea

(1) Pending Sunseap regulatory Approvals | (2) EBITDA + Equity GW as of Dec-21 | (3) New markets include Hungary, Chile, Vietnam , Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia,

Malaysia, Cambodia, China, Japan and Taiwan.

2021 Results

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 17:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
12:52pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Results Presentation 2021
PU
06:30aTRANSCRIPT : EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 18, 2022
CI
06:22aEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : 2021 Results presentation
PU
02/17Profit at Portugal's biggest utility down 18% on one-off costs
RE
02/17EDP 4Q Net Profit Fell
DJ
02/17EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : ESG Report 2021
PU
02/17EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Results 2021
PU
02/17EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Results Handout 2021
PU
02/14EDP Renewables Announces Partnership with City of Philadelphia
AQ
02/07EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : EDP Energias do Brasil concludes investment in CELG..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 055 M 14 838 M 14 838 M
Net income 2021 829 M 942 M 942 M
Net Debt 2021 12 719 M 14 457 M 14 457 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,1x
Yield 2021 4,58%
Capitalization 16 525 M 18 782 M 18 782 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 12 209
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,19 €
Average target price 5,68 €
Spread / Average Target 35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Head-Strategy & Corporate Development
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-13.35%18 782
NEXTERA ENERGY, INC.-19.26%147 906
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.88%75 923
ENEL S.P.A.-8.00%74 868
THE SOUTHERN COMPANY-5.41%68 665
IBERDROLA, S.A.-9.63%66 799