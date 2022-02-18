EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Results Presentation 2021
02/18/2022 | 12:52pm EST
2021 Results
2
Delivery of 2021 financial guidance supported by value accretive growth aligned with the Energy Transition
Main Targets Delivered
Guidance 2021
2021 Figures(1)
YoY
Recurring
~€3.7 Bn
€3,735m
+7%
EBITDA
Recurring
>€800m
€826m
+6%
Net Profit
Net Debt
~€11.0-11.5 Bn
€11,565m(2)
-6%
Dividend
€0.19/Share(3)flat YoY
Highlights
Good performance in RES (+2.6GW, strong asset rotation)
Strong results in Networks, both in Iberia and Brazil
Weak EM, negative mark-to- market to be recovered in the next years
(1) 2020 recurring EBITDA & Net Profit, adjusted for the two disposals closed in December 2020, 6 hydro plants in Portugal and 2 CCGTs and B2C portfolio in Spain, for comparison going forward | (2) €11.2bn
2021 Results
3
pro-forma Net debt including equity proceeds of €365m from the Portuguese Asset rotation transaction cashed in January 2022 | (3) To be proposed, subject to shareholders approval in the General Shareholders
Meeting |
Strategic commitments on track as we step up to the challenge to deliver superior value creation in a challenging context
EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2022 17:51:04 UTC.