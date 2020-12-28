EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Sells Portuguese Tariff Deficit for 0.3 Billion

Lisbon, December 28th, 2020: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 17 and 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:



SU Eletricidade, S.A. ('SU'), the last resort supplier of the Portuguese electricity system, 100% owned by EDP, agreed, through five individual transactions, the non-recourse sale of 15.5% of the 2021 tariff deficit, related with special regime generation, for a total amount of €271 million.



This tariff deficit results from the 5-year deferral of the recovery of the 2021 overcost with the acquisition of energy from special regime generation (including adjustments for 2019 and 2020).



EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.