Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Sells Portuguese Tariff Deficit for 0.3 Billion

12/28/2020 | 01:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDP Sells Portuguese Tariff Deficit for €0.3 Billion
Monday28, December 2020

Lisbon, December 28th, 2020: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 17 and 248-A of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:


SU Eletricidade, S.A. ('SU'), the last resort supplier of the Portuguese electricity system, 100% owned by EDP, agreed, through five individual transactions, the non-recourse sale of 15.5% of the 2021 tariff deficit, related with special regime generation, for a total amount of €271 million.


This tariff deficit results from the 5-year deferral of the recovery of the 2021 overcost with the acquisition of energy from special regime generation (including adjustments for 2019 and 2020).


EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 18:50:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
01:51pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Sells Portuguese Tariff Deficit for 0.3 Billion
PU
01:51pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Concludes $0.7 Billion Sell-Down Deal for a Wind ..
PU
12/22EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : secures 220MW more of renewable energies in an au..
PU
12/22EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : CPPIB Notifies Qualified Shareholding in EDP of 2..
PU
12/18EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : and Macquarie complete Viesgo transaction
PU
12/17EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : concludes the sale of a portfolio of 6 hydro plan..
PU
12/17EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : finalizes sale of dams to Engie-led consortium
PU
12/16EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : guarantees best ever assessment in climate manage..
PU
12/16EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Concludes The Acquisition of Viesgo
PU
12/15EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : ERSE announces electricity tariffs for 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 329 M 17 498 M 17 498 M
Net income 2020 774 M 945 M 945 M
Net Debt 2020 13 104 M 16 002 M 16 002 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
Yield 2020 3,69%
Capitalization 20 433 M 24 964 M 24 952 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 11 760
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 5,08 €
Last Close Price 5,18 €
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.37.17%24 900
NEXTERA ENERGY23.85%146 891
ENEL S.P.A.16.95%102 439
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.95%85 639
ORSTED A/S72.64%81 821
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.69%65 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ