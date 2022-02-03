Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Substitution of the issuer and amendments to terms and conditions of Notes issued by Viesgo Group

02/03/2022 | 04:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Substitution of the issuer and amendments to terms and conditions of Notes issued by Viesgo Group
Thursday03, February 2022

Substitution of the issuer and amendments to terms and conditions of Notes issued by Viesgo Group

Lisbon, February 3rd, 2022:A consent solicitation was launched today, directed at holders of the following debt securities issuances of IE2 Holdco, S.A.U., guaranteed by Viesgo Holdco, S.A.U - both companies part of the Viesgo group:
  1. "€500,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due 27 November 2023" (ISIN: XS1326311070)
  2. "€550,000,000 2.875 per cent. Notes due 1 June 2026" (ISIN: XS1419664997) (together the "Notes").

The purpose of the consent solicitation is the approval, by extraordinary resolution, of proposals to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes, in orderto simplify EDP group's debt structure following the completion of the acquisition of a 75.1% interest in Viesgo Group by EDP on 16 December 2020.

If the holders of the Notes approve the changes requested by the issuer IE2 Holdco, S.A.U. (i) EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. will replace IE2 Holdco, S.A.U. as issuer of the Notes, (ii) Viesgo Holdco, S.A.U.' guarantee will be cancelled and (iii) certain other terms and conditions of the Notes will be amended to bring them into line with the terms and conditions of the current issues of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. under its €13,500,000,000 Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments.

The Solicitation Agents for this transaction are Barclays Bank Ireland PLC and NatWest Markets N.V.. Noteholders may request information regarding the procedures for participating in this process from Lucid Issuer Services Limited.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 03 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2022 09:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
04:49aEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Substitution of the issuer and amendments to terms ..
PU
01/28EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : completes asset rotation deal of a 221 MW wind portfolio fo..
PU
01/28EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : EDP completes asset rotation deal of a 221 MW wind ..
PU
01/25EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : sells 562 million of portuguese tariff deficit
PU
01/25EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : EDP sells 562 million of Portuguese tariff deficit
PU
01/20EDP Electricity Generation Fell in 2021
DJ
01/20EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Operating Data Preview 2021
PU
01/17EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Ocean Winds is awarded with exclusive rights to dev..
PU
01/17EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Ocean Winds is awarded with exclusive rights to develop aro..
PU
01/10EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Amundi Asset Management reached 2.63% qualified shareholdin..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 13 054 M 14 747 M 13 054 M
Net income 2021 832 M 940 M 832 M
Net Debt 2021 12 635 M 14 274 M 12 635 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 4,27%
Capitalization 17 721 M 20 019 M 17 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 12 209
Free-Float -
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,49 €
Average target price 5,73 €
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Head-Strategy & Corporate Development
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-7.08%20 019
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.74%152 517
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.10%80 781
ENEL S.P.A.-2.80%78 624
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.86%72 925
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.55%70 773