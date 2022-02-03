EDP Energias de Portugal S A : Substitution of the issuer and amendments to terms and conditions of Notes issued by Viesgo Group

Substitution of the issuer and amendments to terms and conditions of Notes issued by Viesgo Group

Lisbon, February 3rd, 2022: A consent solicitation was launched today, directed at holders of the following debt securities issuances of IE2 Holdco, S.A.U., guaranteed by Viesgo Holdco, S.A.U - both companies part of the Viesgo group:

"€500,000,000 2.375 per cent. Notes due 27 November 2023" (ISIN: XS1326311070) "€550,000,000 2.875 per cent. Notes due 1 June 2026" (ISIN: XS1419664997) (together the "Notes").

The purpose of the consent solicitation is the approval, by extraordinary resolution, of proposals to amend the terms and conditions of the Notes, in orderto simplify EDP group's debt structure following the completion of the acquisition of a 75.1% interest in Viesgo Group by EDP on 16 December 2020.

If the holders of the Notes approve the changes requested by the issuer IE2 Holdco, S.A.U. (i) EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. will replace IE2 Holdco, S.A.U. as issuer of the Notes, (ii) Viesgo Holdco, S.A.U.' guarantee will be cancelled and (iii) certain other terms and conditions of the Notes will be amended to bring them into line with the terms and conditions of the current issues of EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. under its €13,500,000,000 Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments.

The Solicitation Agents for this transaction are Barclays Bank Ireland PLC and NatWest Markets N.V.. Noteholders may request information regarding the procedures for participating in this process from Lucid Issuer Services Limited.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

