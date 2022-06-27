Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-06-27 am EDT
4.480 EUR   -0.24%
03:15pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : completes Asset Rotation of a 181 MW wind portfolio in Spain for an EV of 0.3bn
PU
07:05aEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A., INFORMS : EDP strengthens its position in APAC with two solar projects totalling 200 MWac in Vietnam
PU
03:06aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : strengthens its position in APAC with two solar projects totalling 200 MWac in Vietnam
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : completes Asset Rotation of a 181 MW wind portfolio in Spain for an EV of 0.3bn

06/27/2022 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDP completes Asset Rotation of a 181 MW wind portfolio in Spain for an EV of €0.3bn
Monday27, June 2022
Lisbon, June 27th, 2022:EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its 74.98% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") informs of,following the information released to the market on November 15th 2021, the completion of the sale to China Three Gorges ("CTG") of a 100% stake in a 181 MW operating wind portfolio located in Spain. The portfolio consists of twelve wind farms already in operation which are under the Spanish 20-year regulated remuneration scheme. The average age of the portfolio is 12 years.

The total consideration of the transaction corresponds to an Enterprise Value (100%) of €328 million, which translates into an Enterprise Value of €1.8 million/MW.

With the conclusion of this transaction, EDPR achieves €2.4bn of Asset Rotation proceeds within the context of the €8bn Asset rotation program for 2021-25 announced in EDPR Capital Markets Day, allowing EDPR to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 27 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2022 19:14:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
03:15pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : completes Asset Rotation of a 181 MW wind portfolio in Spai..
PU
07:05aEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A., IN : EDP strengthens its position in APAC with two solar..
PU
03:06aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : strengthens its position in APAC with two solar projects to..
PU
06/23Engie-EDP JV Plans $3.2 Billion Investment in Offshore Wind Projects, EDP CEO Says
MT
06/23Ocean Winds plans to invest $3.15 billion in offshore wind by 2025, EDP says
RE
06/09Brazil's Eletrobras may become force for energy transition after privatization
RE
05/27EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : secures PPAs for a 124 MW wind project in Brazil
PU
05/27EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : – EUR 500.000.000 2,875 per cent. Notes due 1 June 20..
PU
05/27EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A., IN : EDP secures PPAs for a 124 MW wind project in Brazi..
PU
05/26EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Commitment to Climate Transition 2030
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 957 M 16 832 M 16 832 M
Net income 2022 845 M 891 M 891 M
Net Debt 2022 14 136 M 14 911 M 14 911 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,9x
Yield 2022 4,28%
Capitalization 17 681 M 18 759 M 18 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 12 884
Free-Float 67,9%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 4,49 €
Average target price 5,60 €
Spread / Average Target 24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-7.06%18 696
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.43%153 270
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.35%80 478
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.82%74 196
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.41%67 393
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-0.53%63 463