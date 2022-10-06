Advanced search
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  03:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
4.513 EUR   +0.38%
02:32aEdp Energias De Portugal S A : completes the acquisition of a solar development platform based in Germany
PU
02:12aEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a., Informs : EDP completes the acquisition of a solar development platform based in Germany
PU
10/04Edp Energias De Portugal S A : issues a 500 million Green Bond maturing in March 2030
PU
EDP Energias de Portugal S A : completes the acquisition of a solar development platform based in Germany

10/06/2022 | 02:32am EDT
EDP completes the acquisition of a solar development platform based in Germany
Thursday06, October 2022

EDP completes the acquisition of a solar development platform based in Germany

Lisbon, October 6th, 2022: Following the information released to the market on July 29th 2022, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its 74.98% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), informs that the acquisition of a 70% stake in Kronos Solar Projects GmbH ("Kronos"), a solar developer company based in Germany, is completed.

Kronos has a lean development team with a long-term expertise on solar development and a portfolio of 9.4 GW (7.5 GWac) of solar projects in different stages of development in Germany (4.5 GW), France (2.7 GW), the Netherlands (1.2 GW) and the UK (0.9 GW).

The deal was closed for an acquisition price of €250m paid at closing and a success fee to be paid to the sellers over 2023-28, dependent on the solar capacity delivered by Kronos development team in this period. The transaction includes also call/put options on the remaining 30% minority stake in Kronos, which is held by its Founders that will continue to be involved in the daily management of the business, exercisable from 2028 onwards, with strike price associated to the status of renewables projects under development by Kronos on that year.

This acquisition allows EDP to enter into Germany and the Netherlands which benefit from ambitious renewables targets, given the increased importance of security of supply and energy independence. With this transaction, EDP expands its presence to 12 markets in Europe, which overall represent more than 90% of the expected solar capacity additions in EU until 2030. Moreover, the entrance in these new markets creates opportunities to expand not only in solar but also in other technologies, namely wind through hybridization, new wind pipeline, hydrogen and storage technologies.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
