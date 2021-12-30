Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : concludes a build & transfer agreement for a 302 MW wind farm project in the US

12/30/2021 | 12:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDP concludes a build & transfer agreement for a 302 MW wind farm project in the US
Thursday30, December 2021

EDP concludes a build & transfer agreement for a 302 MW wind farm project in the US

Lisbon, December 30th, 2021:Following the information released to the market on October 2019, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its 74.98% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), is pleased to announce the completion of a Build & Transfer Agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC ("NIPSCO"). The agreement enabled the development and construction of EDP's 302 MW Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm in the US state of Indiana, which has started operations in December 2021 when the Build & Transfer Agreement has been completed.

This transaction will contribute with c.€0.45 billion of Asset rotation proceeds and is within the context of the €8bn Asset rotation program for 2021-25 announced in EDP Capital Markets Day, allowing EDP to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 17:56:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
12:57pEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : EDP concludes a build and transfer agreement for a ..
PU
12/28EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : EDP completes asset rotation deal of transmission l..
PU
12/23EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Financial Calendar 2022
PU
12/21EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Renewable hydrogen production in Sines advances through the..
PU
12/21EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Project BEHYOND showcases offshore green hydrogen productio..
PU
12/17EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Ocean Winds secures a 20-year PPA for 400 MW in the US
PU
12/17EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Ocean Winds secures a 20-year PPA for 400 MW in the..
PU
12/17Siemens Gamesa looks to raise cash from wind farm business
RE
12/16Siemens Gamesa looks to raise cash from wind farm business
RE
12/15EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : ERSE announces electricity tariffs for 2022 and parameters ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 12 965 M 14 677 M 14 677 M
Net income 2021 836 M 946 M 946 M
Net Debt 2021 12 347 M 13 977 M 13 977 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 19 082 M 21 655 M 21 601 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 12 209
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,84 €
Average target price 5,74 €
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-6.23%21 602
NEXTERA ENERGY19.24%180 281
ENEL S.P.A.-15.30%80 890
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.42%80 450
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.09%71 890
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.81%71 781