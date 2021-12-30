EDP Energias de Portugal S A : concludes a build & transfer agreement for a 302 MW wind farm project in the US

Lisbon, December 30th, 2021: Following the information released to the market on October 2019, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its 74.98% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), is pleased to announce the completion of a Build & Transfer Agreement with Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC ("NIPSCO"). The agreement enabled the development and construction of EDP's 302 MW Indiana Crossroads Wind Farm in the US state of Indiana, which has started operations in December 2021 when the Build & Transfer Agreement has been completed.

This transaction will contribute with c.€0.45 billion of Asset rotation proceeds and is within the context of the €8bn Asset rotation program for 2021-25 announced in EDP Capital Markets Day, allowing EDP to accelerate value creation while recycling capital to reinvest in accretive growth.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.