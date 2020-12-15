Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : concludes an Asset Rotation deal for wind farms in Spain

12/15/2020 | 02:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDP concludes an Asset Rotation deal for wind farms in Spain
Tuesday15, December 2020

EDP concludes an Asset Rotation deal for wind farms in Spain

Lisbon, December 15th, 2020: Following the information released to the market on August 10th 2020, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ('EDP'), through its 82.6% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ('EDPR'), announces the completion of the sale of its full equity shareholding in an operating onshore wind portfolio with 242 MW of installed capacity in Spain, to the Finerge Group, for a total consideration of approximately €450 million (equity value).

The deal concluded today is part of the asset rotation program for 2019-22 period contemplated in the Strategic update announced in March 12th 2019.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 19:10:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
02:11pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : concludes an Asset Rotation deal for wind farms i..
PU
01:16aEDP RENOVÁVEIS S A : Renovaveis Wins Electricity Contract in Poland
DJ
12/14EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : offers 18 months of energy to three social solida..
PU
12/14EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : edpON app wins gold award at European Excellence ..
PU
12/14EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : is awarded with long-term CfD for 220 MW at aucti..
PU
12/09EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : BlackRock, Inc. increases qualified shareholding ..
PU
12/03EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Investor Presentation Dec-20
PU
12/02EDP Completes Sale of EUR480 Million Portfolio to Total
DJ
12/01EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : concludes the sale to Total of 2 CCGT plants and ..
PU
12/01EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Shareholders Push for Meeting to Elect New Execut..
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 14 267 M 17 342 M 17 342 M
Net income 2020 762 M 926 M 926 M
Net Debt 2020 12 984 M 15 782 M 15 782 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,6x
Yield 2020 3,99%
Capitalization 18 934 M 23 017 M 23 015 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 11 760
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 5,07 €
Last Close Price 4,80 €
Spread / Highest target 35,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.27.10%22 981
NEXTERA ENERGY21.49%144 090
ENEL S.P.A.14.85%100 191
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.93%83 920
ORSTED A/S56.17%73 711
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.09%67 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ