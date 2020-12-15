EDP Energias de Portugal S A : concludes an Asset Rotation deal for wind farms in Spain

Lisbon, December 15th, 2020: Following the information released to the market on August 10th 2020, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ('EDP'), through its 82.6% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ('EDPR'), announces the completion of the sale of its full equity shareholding in an operating onshore wind portfolio with 242 MW of installed capacity in Spain, to the Finerge Group, for a total consideration of approximately €450 million (equity value).

The deal concluded today is part of the asset rotation program for 2019-22 period contemplated in the Strategic update announced in March 12th 2019.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.