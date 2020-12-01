EDP Energias de Portugal S A : concludes the sale to Total of 2 CCGT plants and B2C supply business in Spain

Lisbon, December 1st, 2020: Following the information communicated to the market on May 18th 2020, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ('EDP') has completed the sale of a portfolio of thermal assets and supply clients in Spain to Total, for an enterprise value of €480m.

The portfolio sold comprises the two CCGT power plants (Castejón I & III) with 843 MW of installed capacity and the B2C supply business in Spain, which includes 1.2 million clients in the free market.

Furthermore, following CIDE's exercise of its preferential right for the acquisition of EDP's 50% shareholding in the joint venture for electricity supply in B2C business in Spain (CHC Energia), EDP and CIDE have reached an agreement for the acquisition by CIDE of EDP's 50% stake in CHC, which shall be completed on February 2021, for an Equity Value of €35m.

The deal concluded today is framed within the reshaping of our portfolio in Iberian market, reducing exposure to thermal and merchant activities.

