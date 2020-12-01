Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

EDP Energias de Portugal S A : concludes the sale to Total of 2 CCGT plants and B2C supply business in Spain

12/01/2020 | 02:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
EDP concludes the sale to Total of 2 CCGT plants and B2C supply business in Spain
Tuesday01, December 2020

EDP concludes the sale to Total of 2 CCGT plants and B2C supply business in Spain

Lisbon, December 1st, 2020:Following the information communicated to the market on May 18th 2020, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ('EDP') has completed the sale of a portfolio of thermal assets and supply clients in Spain to Total, for an enterprise value of €480m.

The portfolio sold comprises the two CCGT power plants (Castejón I & III) with 843 MW of installed capacity and the B2C supply business in Spain, which includes 1.2 million clients in the free market.

Furthermore, following CIDE's exercise of its preferential right for the acquisition of EDP's 50% shareholding in the joint venture for electricity supply in B2C business in Spain (CHC Energia), EDP and CIDE have reached an agreement for the acquisition by CIDE of EDP's 50% stake in CHC, which shall be completed on February 2021, for an Equity Value of €35m.

The deal concluded today is framed within the reshaping of our portfolio in Iberian market, reducing exposure to thermal and merchant activities.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 01 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2020 19:24:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
02:25pEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : concludes the sale to Total of 2 CCGT plants and ..
PU
02:31aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Shareholders Push for Meeting to Elect New Execut..
DJ
11/30EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : shareholders' intend to call Extraordinary GSM to..
PU
11/30EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Two EDP events are among the best in the world
PU
11/24EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Renovaveis to install the Iberian Peninsula's tal..
PU
11/20EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : and Embraer join forces in an electric plane rese..
PU
11/19EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : returns to Web Summit and is looking to invest in..
PU
11/19EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Renováveis secures a 63 MW PPA with Novartis in S..
PU
11/13EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Capital Group Companies decreases ownership inter..
PU
11/02EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Investor Presentation Nov-20
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 488 M 16 247 M 16 247 M
Net income 2020 758 M 914 M 914 M
Net Debt 2020 12 843 M 15 471 M 15 471 M
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
Yield 2020 4,27%
Capitalization 17 625 M 21 064 M 21 230 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 11 760
Free-Float 70,8%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 4,89 €
Last Close Price 4,47 €
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eduardo de Almeida Catroga Member-Supervisory Board
Felipe Fernández Member-Supervisory Board
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.18.31%21 064
NEXTERA ENERGY21.56%144 168
ENEL S.P.A.18.35%101 671
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.67%83 808
ORSTED A/S63.14%75 785
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.59%68 194
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ