EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informa: China Three Gorges com Participação Qualificada na EDP de 20,22%
02/04/2022 | 02:16pm EST
CHINA THREE GORGES COM PARTICIPAÇÃO QUALIFICADA NA EDP DE 20,22%
Informação
Privilegiada
Lisboa, 4 de Fevereiro de 2022: Nos termos e para os efeitos do disposto no artigo 17º do Código dos Valores Mobiliários e do Regulamento n.º 5/2008 da CMVM, a EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") vem prestar a seguinte informação ao mercado e ao público em geral:
No dia 4 de Fevereiro de 2022, a China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. comunicou à EDP, nos termos do artigo 16.º do Código dos Valores Mobiliários (CVM), que detém uma participação qualificada de 20,22% do capital social e dos direitos de voto da EDP. O patamar de 20% foi ultrapassado pela China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. no dia 1 de Fevereiro de 2022.
A informação referente à cadeia de imputação e direitos de voto está disponível no documento em anexo.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A
Direcção de Relações com Investidores
tel. +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Sociedade Aberta Sede: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal
NIPC e Matrícula CRC Lisboa 500697256 Capital Social: € 3 965 681 012
Date:22 October 2015
ESMA/2015/1597
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i
Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :
Name: China Three Gorges (Europe)
City and country of registered office (if applicable):
S.A.
Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.)v:
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01/02/2022
Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights at-
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial instru-
Total of both in %
tached to shares (to-
voting rights of is-
ments
(7.A + 7.B)
tal of 7.A)
suervii
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
20.22%
0.0%
20.22 %
801,947,605
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
19.03%
0.0%
19.03%
notification (if appli-
cable)
1
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rightsix
% of voting rights
shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ISIN code (if possi-
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
ble)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
PTEDP0AM0009
801,947,605
20.22%
SUBTOTAL A
801,947,605
20.22%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Number of voting rights
Type of financial in-
Expiration
Exercise/
that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
strument
datex
Conversion Periodxi
the instrument is exer-
cised/ converted.
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of
Conversion Pe-
% of voting rights
instrument
datex
settlementxii
voting rights
riod xi
SUBTOTAL B.2
2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii
[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
through financial in-
equals or is higher
equals or is higher
Namexv
struments if it equals
than the notifiable
than the notifiable
or is higher than the
threshold
threshold
notifiable threshold
China Three Gorges
20.22%
0.0%
20.22%
(Europe) S.A.
China Three Gorges In-
Holds 100% in China Three Gorges (Europe) S.A.
ternational Limited
China Three Gorges
Holds 77.7% in China Three Gorges International Limited
International Corporation
China Three Gorges
Holds 70% in China Three Gorges International Corporation
Corporation
People's Republic of
Holds 100% in China Three Gorges Corporation
China
In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
