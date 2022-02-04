EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informa: China Three Gorges com Participação Qualificada na EDP de 20,22%

No dia 4 de Fevereiro de 2022, a China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. comunicou à EDP, nos termos do artigo 16.º do Código dos Valores Mobiliários (CVM), que detém uma participação qualificada de 20,22% do capital social e dos direitos de voto da EDP. O patamar de 20% foi ultrapassado pela China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. no dia 1 de Fevereiro de 2022.

Lisboa, 4 de Fevereiro de 2022: Nos termos e para os efeitos do disposto no artigo 17º do Código dos Valores Mobiliários e do Regulamento n.º 5/2008 da CMVM, a EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") vem prestar a seguinte informação ao mercado e ao público em geral:

CHINA THREE GORGES COM PARTICIPAÇÃO QUALIFICADA NA EDP DE 20,22%

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

Name: China Three Gorges (Europe) City and country of registered office (if applicable): S.A. Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v : Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi : 01/02/2022 Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at- % of voting rights Total number of through financial instru- Total of both in % tached to shares (to- voting rights of is- ments (7.A + 7.B) tal of 7.A) suervii (total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which 20.22% 0.0% 20.22 % 801,947,605 threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous 19.03% 0.0% 19.03% notification (if appli- cable)

