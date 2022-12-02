EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Appointment of representative of member of the General and Supervisory Board
12/02/2022 | 02:24pm EST
APPOINTMENT OF REPRESENTATIVE OF MEMBER OF THE GENERAL AND SUPERVISORY BOARD
Lisbon, December 2nd, 2022: In accordance with paragraph a) of Article 3 of the CMVM Regulation 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) hereby informs that China Three Gorges Brasil Energia, S.A. (formerly designated China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda.) has appointed Mrs. Zhang Hui as its representative in the General and Supervisory Board of EDP to exercise the office on her own behalf.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
