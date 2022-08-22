Log in
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Awarding of wind offshore capacity in Scotland

08/22/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

OCEAN WINDS AWARDED WITH 2 FLOATING OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS IN SCOTLAND WITH 2.3 GW

Lisbon, August 22nd, 2022: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its 74.98% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), announces that Ocean Winds ("OW"), the 50/50 Offshore JV owned by EDPR and Engie, was designated preferred bidder for seabed lease options for two adjacent sites reaching 2.3 GW capacity.

As part of the clearing round process for ScotWind leasing, Crown Estate Scotland awarded Ocean Winds, with two additional seabed leases for floating offshore wind projects for two adjacent sites located east of the Shetland Islands: a 1.8 GW site awarded to a 50-50 partnership between OW and Mainstream Renewable Power, and another 500 MW awarded to OW. These projects allow Ocean Winds to leverage on the experience and operational synergies of the current UK projects.

In the UK, OW is currently operating, building and developing three other offshore wind projects: Moray East (950 MW, in operations), Moray West (882 MW, under construction) and Caledonia (awarded in 2022, for a plant up to 2 GW). The award of two additional projects in the Shetland islands today means that OW has now a total portfolio of 6.1 GW in the UK, and the projects portfolio of Ocean Winds up to 14.5 GW globally.

With today's announcement, EDP increases its growth options in offshore wind in an attractive market, thereby enhancing and diversifying the company's long-term profitable growth options while maintaining a balanced risk profile.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 3 965 681 012 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 21:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
