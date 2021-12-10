Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reached 5% qualified shareholding in EDP

12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD REACHED 5% QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDING IN EDP

Lisbon, December 10th, 2021: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 17 and 244 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:

On December 9th, 2021, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB") notified EDP, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it had reached a qualified shareholding correspondent to 5.0116% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights, directly held. The 5% threshold was crossed by such company on December 3rd, 2021. Previously CPPIB's overall position was 2.0094%.

Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

tel. +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Sociedade Aberta Sede: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

NIPC e Matrícula CRC Lisboa 500697256 Capital Social: € 3 965 681 012

Date: 09 December 2021

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached:

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  • ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
  • ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
  • ] Other (please specify): change in the allocation of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB")

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Toronto, Canada

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Shareholder as stated in 3. above but please see 7. B 2 and 10.
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

3 December 2021

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(7.A + 7.B)

tal of 7.A)

suer

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

4,7644%

0,2472%

5.0116%

3,965,681,012

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

notification (if appli-

1.8763%

0.1331%

2.0094%

cable)

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

1

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possi-

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

ble)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

PTEDP0AM0009

188,941,374

N/A

4,7644%

N/A

Common Stock

SUBTOTAL A

188,941,374

N/A

4,7644%

N/A

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Period

the instrument is exer-

cised/ converted.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

SUBTOTAL B.1

N/A

N/A

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

Conversion Pe-

% of voting rights

instrument

date

settlementxii

voting rights

riod

Total return swap

September 20,

[N/A]

Cash settlement

9,804,369

0,2472%

2022

SUBTOTAL B.2

9,804,369

0,2472%

2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):

  • ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal en- tity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Name

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

CPPIB

4,7644%

0,2472%

5.0116%

  1. In case of proxy voting: N/A
  2. Additional information: N/A

Done at Toronto, Ontario, Canada on 3 December 2021.

3

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 10 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
03:32aEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Update on the terms of the strategic partnership be..
PU
03:32aEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reached 5% qua..
PU
03:32aEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INF : Canada Pension Plan Investment Board atinge partici..
PU
03:02aEDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reached 5% qualified s..
PU
11/30EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Interim Report 9M21
PU
11/25Portugal to hold first auction of right to install floating solar panels
RE
11/25EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : EDPR inaugurates its first wind farm in Greece, with an ins..
PU
11/24EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Investor Presentation - Nov 21
PU
11/16EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Credit Investors Presentation - Nov 21
PU
11/15EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : is recognized as the world's most sustainable electric util..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 12 965 M 14 649 M 14 649 M
Net income 2021 836 M 945 M 945 M
Net Debt 2021 12 347 M 13 950 M 13 950 M
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 19 066 M 21 515 M 21 542 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,34x
Nbr of Employees 12 209
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 4,83 €
Average target price 5,74 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Executive Director
Luís Filipe Marques Amado Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Maria Celeste Ferreira Lopes Cardona Member-Supervisory Board
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-6.30%21 515
NEXTERA ENERGY16.54%176 416
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.52%77 150
ENEL S.P.A.-19.02%76 850
IBERDROLA, S.A.-15.68%68 749
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.40%68 432