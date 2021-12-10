EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reached 5% qualified shareholding in EDP
12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD REACHED 5% QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDING IN EDP
Lisbon, December 10th, 2021: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 17 and 244 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:
On December 9th, 2021, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB") notified EDP, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it had reached a qualified shareholding correspondent to 5.0116% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights, directly held. The 5% threshold was crossed by such company on December 3rd, 2021. Previously CPPIB's overall position was 2.0094%.
Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Investor Relations
Department
tel. +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Sociedade Aberta Sede: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal
NIPC e Matrícula CRC Lisboa 500697256 Capital Social: € 3 965 681 012
Date: 09 December 2021
Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tached:
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
] Other (please specify): change in the allocation of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Name: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB")
City and country of registered office (if applicable): Toronto, Canada
Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): Shareholder as stated in 3. above but please see 7. B 2 and 10.
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
3 December 2021
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:
% of voting rights at-
% of voting rights
Total number of
through financial instru-
Total of both in %
tached to shares (to-
voting rights of is-
ments
(7.A + 7.B)
tal of 7.A)
suer
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Resulting situation
on the date on which
4,7644%
0,2472%
5.0116%
3,965,681,012
threshold was
crossed or reached
Position of previous
notification (if appli-
1.8763%
0.1331%
2.0094%
cable)
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
1
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
shares
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
ISIN code (if possi-
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
(Art 9 of Directive
(Art 10 of Directive
ble)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
2004/109/EC)
PTEDP0AM0009
188,941,374
N/A
4,7644%
N/A
Common Stock
SUBTOTAL A
188,941,374
N/A
4,7644%
N/A
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Number of voting rights
Type of financial in-
Expiration
Exercise/
that may be acquired if
% of voting rights
strument
datex
Conversion Period
the instrument is exer-
cised/ converted.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
SUBTOTAL B.1
N/A
N/A
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC
Type of financial
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of
Conversion Pe-
% of voting rights
instrument
date
settlementxii
voting rights
riod
Total return swap
September 20,
[N/A]
Cash settlement
9,804,369
0,2472%
2022
SUBTOTAL B.2
9,804,369
0,2472%
2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):
] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal en- tity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
% of voting rights if it
% of voting rights
Total of both if it
through financial in-
equals or is higher
equals or is higher
Name
struments if it equals
than the notifiable
than the notifiable
or is higher than the
threshold
threshold
notifiable threshold
CPPIB
4,7644%
0,2472%
5.0116%
In case of proxy voting: N/A
Additional information: N/A
Done at Toronto, Ontario, Canada on 3 December 2021.
