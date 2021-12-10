EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reached 5% qualified shareholding in EDP

CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD REACHED 5% QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDING IN EDP

Lisbon, December 10th, 2021: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 17 and 244 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. (EDP) is providing the following information to the market:

On December 9th, 2021, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPPIB") notified EDP, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, that it had reached a qualified shareholding correspondent to 5.0116% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights, directly held. The 5% threshold was crossed by such company on December 3rd, 2021. Previously CPPIB's overall position was 2.0094%.

Information regarding the chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.