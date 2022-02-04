Log in
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: China Three Gorges with Qualified Shareholding in EDP of 20.22%

02/04/2022 | 02:16pm EST
CHINA THREE GORGES WITH QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDING IN EDP OF 20.22%

Lisbon, February 4th, 2022: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of articles 17 of the Portuguese Securities code and of the CMVM Regulation 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") is providing the following information to the market:

On February 4th, 2022, China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. notified EDP that, in accordance with article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code, it had reached a qualifying shareholding correspondent to 20.22% of EDP's share capital and of the respective voting rights. The 20% threshold was crossed by China Three Gorges (Europe), S.A. on February 1st, 2022.

Information regarding the full chain of controlled undertakings and voting rights is disclosed in the attachment.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Sociedade Aberta Sede: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

NIPC e Matrícula CRC Lisboa 500697256 Capital Social: € 3 965 681 012

Date:22 October 2015

ESMA/2015/1597

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i

  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:
    EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: China Three Gorges (Europe)

City and country of registered office (if applicable):

S.A.

Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 01/02/2022
  3. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights at-

% of voting rights

Total number of

through financial instru-

Total of both in %

tached to shares (to-

voting rights of is-

ments

(7.A + 7.B)

tal of 7.A)

suervii

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

20.22%

0.0%

20.22 %

801,947,605

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

19.03%

0.0%

19.03%

notification (if appli-

cable)

1

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possi-

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

ble)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

PTEDP0AM0009

801,947,605

20.22%

SUBTOTAL A

801,947,605

20.22%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-

Expiration

Exercise/

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

strument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is exer-

cised/ converted.

SUBTOTAL B.1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

Conversion Pe-

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

settlementxii

voting rights

riod xi

SUBTOTAL B.2

2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[X] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting rights if it

% of voting rights

Total of both if it

through financial in-

equals or is higher

equals or is higher

Namexv

struments if it equals

than the notifiable

than the notifiable

or is higher than the

threshold

threshold

notifiable threshold

China Three Gorges

20.22%

0.0%

20.22%

(Europe) S.A.

China Three Gorges In-

Holds 100% in China Three Gorges (Europe) S.A.

ternational Limited

China Three Gorges

Holds 77.7% in China Three Gorges International Limited

International Corporation

China Three Gorges

Holds 70% in China Three Gorges International Corporation

Corporation

People's Republic of

Holds 100% in China Three Gorges Corporation

China

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Lisbon, 4 February 2022

3

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 19:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
