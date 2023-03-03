EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Completion of market placement and approval of final terms of capital increase at EDPR

Neither the Joint Global Coordinators nor the Financial Adviser are responsible, and expressly disclaim any liability, for the information included herein. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This announcement does not purport to identify or suggest the risks (direct or indirect) which may be associated with an investment in the company or its securities.

Investors are expected to be in receipt of allocated shares on or around March 7th, 2023. The investors will be entitled to all economic and voting rights inherent to the shares from that date onwards.

The total number of shares subscribed represent 5.3% of the existing share capital of EDPR at a price of €19.62 per share, corresponding to a nominal amount of €5 and a share premium of €14.62 per share, representing an increase of share capital of €254,842,000.00 and global share premium amount of €745,158,008.00. Lisson Grove Investment Pte. Ltd., an affiliate of GIC Pte Ltd., pursuant to the terms of an investment agreement entered on March 1st, 2023, subscribed 43,323,140 shares.

be full or complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy or completeness. In connection with the Capital Increase, the Joint Global Coordinators or any of their respective affiliates may take up a portion of the Capital Increase shares as a principal position and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell or offer to sell for its own account such shares and other securities of the company or related investments in connection with the Capital Increase or otherwise. Accordingly, references to such shares being issued, offered, subscribed, acquired, placed or otherwise dealt in should be read as including any issue or offer to, or subscription, acquisition, placing or dealing by the Joint Global Coordinators and any of its respective affiliates acting as investors for their own accounts. The Joint Global Coordinators does not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the Capital Increase. The price and value of securities and any income from them can go down as well as up. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Acquiring shares to which this announcement relates may expose an investor to a significant risk of losing all of the amount invested. Potential investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of the Capital Increase for the entity or person concerned.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly in the United States of America, Canada, Australia, South Africa or Japan, or any other jurisdiction where distribution would not be permitted by law. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa. This announcement does not constitute an offer of securities in the United States of America, or a solicitation to purchase securities in the United States of America. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "US Securities Act"), or under the securities law of any state or jurisdiction in the United States of America and may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States of America except pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act and in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or jurisdiction of the United States of America. The company has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States of America. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States of America.

In the United Kingdom this announcement is only being distributed to, and is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is available only to, and will be engaged in only with, qualified investors as defined in the prospectus regulation who are (i) investment professionals falling with article 19(5) of the UK Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (financial promotion) order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order, or (iii) other persons to whom it may otherwise be lawfully communicated (all such persons together

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 3 965 681 012 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256