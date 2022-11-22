EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP 2.375 per cent. Notes due 27th November 2023 - Coupon Interest Payment
11/22/2022 | 01:12pm EST
EDP - 2.375 per cent. Notes due 27th November 2023
Coupon Interest Payment
Lisbon, November 22nd, 2022: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 244º and 249º of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:
EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code XS1326311070 will be payable since
28th November 2022 with the following amounts:
Gross Interest* 2,375000000000 %
Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.
The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Deutsche Bank AG, Sucursal em Portugal (Branch-Office in Portugal).
