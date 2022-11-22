Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-11-22 am EST
4.482 EUR   +1.79%
01:12pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Informs : EDP 2.375 per cent. Notes due 27th November 2023 - Coupon Interest Payment
PU
11/15Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Credit Investor Presentation - Nov 22
PU
11/14Canadian-Portuguese joint venture plans $1.04 billion hydrogen plant in Sines
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP 2.375 per cent. Notes due 27th November 2023 - Coupon Interest Payment

11/22/2022 | 01:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

EDP - 2.375 per cent. Notes due 27th November 2023

Coupon Interest Payment

Lisbon, November 22nd, 2022: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 244º and 249º of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:

EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code XS1326311070 will be payable since

28th November 2022 with the following amounts:

Gross Interest* 2,375000000000 %

  • Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.

The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Deutsche Bank AG, Sucursal em Portugal (Branch-Office in Portugal).

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 3 965 681 012 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 18:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
01:12pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : EDP 2.375 per cent. Notes due 27th November 2023 - ..
PU
11/15Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Credit Investor Presentation - Nov 22
PU
11/14Canadian-Portuguese joint venture plans $1.04 billion hydrogen plant in Sines
RE
11/10Portugal seeks to become major exporter of green hydrogen
RE
11/08Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Interim Report 9M22
PU
11/03Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Investor Presentation - Nov 22
PU
10/31Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Transcript 9M22
PU
10/28Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Results Presentation 9M22
PU
10/27Utilities Shares Gain as Treasury Yields Slip -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
10/27Edp Energias De Portugal S A : ESG Report 9M22
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 041 M 18 484 M 18 484 M
Net income 2022 858 M 880 M 880 M
Net Debt 2022 14 455 M 14 810 M 14 810 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 4,34%
Capitalization 17 379 M 17 806 M 17 806 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 12 990
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,40 €
Average target price 5,80 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-8.88%17 806
NEXTERA ENERGY-10.45%166 127
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-7.49%74 727
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.39%71 493
IBERDROLA, S.A.2.11%68 273
ENEL S.P.A.-27.83%52 931