    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP Annual General Shareholders meeting

04/06/2022 | 12:32pm EDT
EDP'S ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Investors &

Lisbon, April 6th, 2022: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") informs that at the

Analysts'

Briefing

General Shareholders Meeting held on April 6th, 2022 the Shareholders have approved the following resolutions:

Reuters: EDP.LS Bloomberg: EDP PL

  • 1. The annual and consolidated accounting documents for the financial year 2021, including the single management report (which includes a corporate governance chapter and the remuneration report), the annual report and opinion of the General and Supervisory Board (which integrates the annual report of the Financial Matters Committee/Audit Committee) and the statutory certification of the annual and consolidated accounts as well as the sustainability report (containing the consolidated non-financial statement and the 2030 Climate Change Commitment).

  • 2. The proposals for:

    (i) allocation of EDP's 2021 profits proposed by the Executive Board of Directors, amounting to €824,069,862.75, as follows:

    Legal Reserve ………………………………………… €10,204,297.56 Contribution to EDP's Foundation… .... … .... €6,200,000.00 Retained earnings ………………… .………..…..€807,665,565.19

    (ii) distribution of dividends proposed by the Executive Board of Directors, in the following amount:

    Dividends* …………………………….......... ……€753,479,392.28 (*which corresponds to a gross dividend of €0.19 per share)

  • 3. A general assessment of EDP's management and supervision in accordance with Article 455 of the Commercial Companies Code.

  • 4. Authorisation to the Executive Board of Directors to acquire and dispose of own shares by EDP and its subsidiary companies.

  • 5. Authorisation to the Executive Board of Directors to acquire and dispose of EDP-owned bonds.

  • 6. The election of Mafalda Miranda Barbosa as Vice-Chairman of the General

    Investor Relations Department

    Shareholders' Meeting for the remainder of the current term of office (three-year period 2021-2023).

phone +351 21 001 2834ir@edp.com

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 3 656 537 715 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:31:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
