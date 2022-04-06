EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP Annual General Shareholders meeting

1. The annual and consolidated accounting documents for the financial year 2021, including the single management report (which includes a corporate governance chapter and the remuneration report), the annual report and opinion of the General and Supervisory Board (which integrates the annual report of the Financial Matters Committee/Audit Committee) and the statutory certification of the annual and consolidated accounts as well as the sustainability report (containing the consolidated non-financial statement and the 2030 Climate Change Commitment).

2. The proposals for:

(i) allocation of EDP's 2021 profits proposed by the Executive Board of Directors, amounting to €824,069,862.75, as follows:

Legal Reserve ………………………………………… €10,204,297.56 Contribution to EDP's Foundation… .... … .... €6,200,000.00 Retained earnings ………………… .………..…..€807,665,565.19

(ii) distribution of dividends proposed by the Executive Board of Directors, in the following amount:

Dividends* …………………………….......... ……€753,479,392.28 (*which corresponds to a gross dividend of €0.19 per share)