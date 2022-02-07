EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP Energias do Brasil concludes investment in CELG-T

EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL CONCLUDES INVESTMENT IN CELG-T

EDP - Energias do Brasil, S.A. ("EDP Energias do Brasil"), 55.97%1 held by EDP, following the market release on October 14th, 2021, concluded the investment in 99.99% of Celg Transmissão S.A. ("Celg-T") equity shares, for an amount of R$2,115m (€347m, at a EUR/BRL 6.10 rate).

The transaction is aligned with EDP's growth strategy for the regulated electricity networks in Brazil, that was defined in the 2021-2025 business plan.

1 EDP owns directly 55.54% of EDP Energias do Brasil, however consolidates 55.97% as it holds treasury stock.