EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP Energias do Brasil concludes investment in CELG-T

02/07/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

EDP ENERGIAS DO BRASIL CONCLUDES INVESTMENT IN CELG-T

Lisbon, February 7th, 2022: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") is providing the following information to the market:

EDP - Energias do Brasil, S.A. ("EDP Energias do Brasil"), 55.97%1 held by EDP, following the market release on October 14th, 2021, concluded the investment in 99.99% of Celg Transmissão S.A. ("Celg-T") equity shares, for an amount of R$2,115m (€347m, at a EUR/BRL 6.10 rate).

The transaction is aligned with EDP's growth strategy for the regulated electricity networks in Brazil, that was defined in the 2021-2025 business plan.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

1 EDP owns directly 55.54% of EDP Energias do Brasil, however consolidates 55.97% as it holds treasury stock.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Sociedade Aberta Sede: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

NIPC e Matrícula CRC Lisboa 500697256 Capital Social: € 3 965 681 012

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 07 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2022 21:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
