EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinates Notes due 2079 - 5th Coupon Interest Payment

EDP - Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinates Notes due

2079

5th Coupon Interest Payment

Lisbon, April 24th, 2023: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 13º

B and 29º - K of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese

Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:

EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 5th coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code EDPKOM will be payable since 2nd May 2023 with the following amounts:

Gross Interest* 4.496000000000 %