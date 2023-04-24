Advanced search
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
2023-04-24
5.138 EUR   -0.54%
Edp Energias De Portugal S A : – Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinates Notes due 2079 - 5th Coupon Interest Payment
PU
12:52pEdp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Informs : EDP Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinates Notes due 2079 - 5th Coupon Interest Payment
PU
04/21EDP Secures Power Purchase Agreement for Italy Solar Portfolio
DJ
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinates Notes due 2079 - 5th Coupon Interest Payment

04/24/2023 | 12:52pm EDT
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

EDP - Fixed to Reset Rate Subordinates Notes due

2079

5th Coupon Interest Payment

Lisbon, April 24th, 2023: Pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the articles 13º

  • B and 29º - K of the Portuguese Securities Code and article 7, no. 2 of the Portuguese
    Securities Market Commission's Regulation no. 5/2008, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. is providing the following information to the market:

EDP hereby informs the bondholders that the interests regarding the 5th coupon of the notes with the Central Securities Depository code EDPKOM will be payable since 2nd May 2023 with the following amounts:

Gross Interest* 4.496000000000 %

  • Subject to corporate/personal withholding income tax in accordance to the taxation rules and rates applicable at the payment date.

The paying agent nominated for this purpose is Deutsche Bank AG, Sucursal em Portugal (Branch-Office in Portugal).

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 4 184 021 624 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 24 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 April 2023 16:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
