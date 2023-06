EDP buys treasury shares

Lisbon, June 26th, 2023: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") informs, under the

provisions of articles 8 and 10 of CMVM Regulation no. 1/2023, that proceeded, today, to the acquisition, through Euronext Lisbon, of the following number of treasury shares detailed below and in the appendix:

Number % of share Average % of stock Date price per exchange daily of shares capital share total volume 26/06/2023 252,000 0.01% €4.5002 5.85%

On this date, after the aforementioned transaction, EDP holds a total of 18,024,367 own shares, representing 0.43% of the share capital.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.