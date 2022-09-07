EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., informs: EDP concludes Solar PV deal in APAC strengthening its position in the region

EDP CONCLUDES SOLAR PV DEAL IN APAC STRENGTHENING ITS POSITION IN THE REGION

Lisbon, September 7th, 2022: Following the information released to the market on June 27th 2022, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its 74.98% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), has completed today the deal with Xuan Thien Group, one of the main developers in Vietnam, for the acquisition of two operating solar PV projects totalling 200 MWac (255 MWdc) and that are under a 20- year PPA at US$93.5/MWh.

The deal was reached for a total consideration of US$284m together with an additional earn out conditioned to performance achievements and it is expected to be a first step in the establishment of a long-term relationship between Xuan Thien Group and EDP to jointly explore additional opportunities in the region.

With this transaction, EDP doubles its operational capacity in Vietnam, strengthening its presence in the APAC region, a market where it entered in 2021 and has been since reinforced with the integration of Sunseap in February 2022.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.