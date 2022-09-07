Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35 2022-09-07 am EDT
4.919 EUR   +3.02%
01:00pEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A., INFORMS : EDP concludes Solar PV deal in APAC strengthening its position in the region
PU
04:49aEurope's STOXX 600 falls as commodity stocks weigh; utilities outperform
RE
09/05EDP ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL S A : Investor Presentation - Sep 22
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A., informs: EDP concludes Solar PV deal in APAC strengthening its position in the region

09/07/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

EDP CONCLUDES SOLAR PV DEAL IN APAC STRENGTHENING ITS POSITION IN THE REGION

Lisbon, September 7th, 2022: Following the information released to the market on June 27th 2022, EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its 74.98% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), has completed today the deal with Xuan Thien Group, one of the main developers in Vietnam, for the acquisition of two operating solar PV projects totalling 200 MWac (255 MWdc) and that are under a 20- year PPA at US$93.5/MWh.

The deal was reached for a total consideration of US$284m together with an additional earn out conditioned to performance achievements and it is expected to be a first step in the establishment of a long-term relationship between Xuan Thien Group and EDP to jointly explore additional opportunities in the region.

With this transaction, EDP doubles its operational capacity in Vietnam, strengthening its presence in the APAC region, a market where it entered in 2021 and has been since reinforced with the integration of Sunseap in February 2022.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 3 965 681 012 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 07 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2022 16:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 430 M 16 350 M 16 350 M
Net income 2022 855 M 851 M 851 M
Net Debt 2022 14 201 M 14 132 M 14 132 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,1x
Yield 2022 4,00%
Capitalization 18 847 M 18 670 M 18 755 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 12 907
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,78 €
Average target price 5,83 €
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-1.18%18 670
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.42%171 663
SOUTHERN COMPANY13.42%82 680
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.77%82 202
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.3.74%67 849
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.58%64 703