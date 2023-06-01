Advanced search
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:29 2023-06-01 am EDT
4.573 EUR   +0.24%
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP informs about 20-year FiT awarded in the eleventh GSE auction in Italy

06/01/2023 | 12:55pm EDT
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

EDP informs about 20-year FiT awarded in the eleventh GSE auction in Italy

Lisbon, June 1st, 2023: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), has been awarded at the eleventh renewable auction in Italy promoted by the Gestore Servizi Energetici ("GSE") with a 20-yearfeed-in-tariff ("FiT") of 65.17€/MWh for 159 MW of renewable capacity. The capacity awarded to EDPR represents a 43% of the total capacity awarded in the auction, which compares to the maximum volume available for awarding of 1,200 MW.

These feed-in tariffs were attributed to 4 projects located in the Puglia Region of Italy, out of which 70% are wind projects and 30% are solar projects. They are expected to enter in operation by 2024.

As of today, EDP has ~52% of the capacity secured out of the ~17 GW targeted additions announced for EDPR in EDP Capital Markets Day in March 2023.

EDP's success reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 4 184 021 624 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 16:54:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
