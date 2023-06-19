Advanced search
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:12 2023-06-19 am EDT
4.628 EUR   -0.62%
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP issues 750 million 5-year green bonds

06/19/2023 | 03:13pm EDT
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

EDP issues €750 million 5-year green bonds

Lisbon, June 19th, 2023: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") priced an issuance of green debt instruments in the amount of €750 million, maturing in June 2028 and with a coupon of 3.875% (the "Notes").

In 2022, EDP pre-hedged the 5-year Mid Swap, for amounts to be refinanced in 2023, at an interest cost of 1.8%. Considering the mentioned pre-hedge, the Notes' implicit yield is c.2.5%.

The Notes will be issued under EDP and EDP Finance B.V.'s Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments (MTN) and application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin. This issuance will be used for the financing or refinancing, in whole or in part, of EDP's Group Eligible Green Project Portfolio, which consists of renewable projects as set out in EDP's Green Finance Framework, available on EDP's website.

BBVA, BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank, DBS Bank Ltd, Mediobanca, Millennium BCP, NatWest Markets, Santander and Société Générale acted as Joint Bookrunners on the transaction.

This information is disclosed to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 4 184 021 624 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 19:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
