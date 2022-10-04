EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP issues a 500 million Green Bond maturing in March 2030
10/04/2022 | 01:42pm EDT
EDP ISSUES A €500 MILLION GREEN BOND MATURING IN MARCH 2030
Lisbon, October 4th, 2022: EDP Finance BV priced today an issuance of debt instruments ("Notes") in the total amount of €500,000,000 maturing in March 2030 and with a coupon of 3.875%.
The Notes will be issued under EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") and EDP Finance B.V.'s Programme for the Issuance of Debt Instruments (MTN). Application will be made for the Notes to be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin. This issuance will be used for the financing or refinancing, in whole or in part, of EDP's Eligible Green Project Portfolio, which consists of renewable projects, as set out in EDP's Green Finance Framework, available on EDP's website.
BBVA Securities Inc., BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Santander Investment Securities Inc., SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. and Société Générale acted as Joint- Bookrunners on the transaction.
This information is disclosed to the terms and for the purposes of article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal
Share Capital € 3 965 681 012 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal
Share Capital € 3 965 681 012 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256
