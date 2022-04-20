Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/20 11:35:21 am EDT
4.745 EUR   +1.06%
05:55pEDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INFORMS : EDP secures a 120 MW PPA for a solar project in Brazil
PU
04/19EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A. INFORMS : Operating Data Preview 1Q22
PU
04/11Portugal to help gas-hungry companies to pay their bills, minister says
RE
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP secures a 120 MW PPA for a solar project in Brazil

04/20/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
EDP SECURES A 120 MW PPA FOR A SOLAR PROJECT IN BRAZIL

Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS Bloomberg: EDP PL

Lisbon, April 20th, 2022: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through a 50%/50% partnership between its subsidiaries EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR") owned at 74.98% and EDP Energias do Brasil S.A ("EDP Brasil") owned at 56.94%, secured a 120 MWac Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") to sell the clean energy produced by Novo Oriente solar power plant.

The project has a total capacity of 254 MWac and is located in the São Paulo state of

Brazil, near Pereira Barreto's solar farm that has recently reached COD. With

significant synergies between the two projects, it is expected to enter in operation in 2024.

With this new PPA, EDP continues to increase its technological diversification with 3.8

GW of secured capacity in Solar and an overall secured capacity of 8.9 GW for 2021-25.

EDP's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council and of article 248-A of the Portuguese Securities code.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834ir@edp.com

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 3 965 681 012 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 21:54:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
