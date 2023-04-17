Advanced search
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:36:10 2023-04-14 am EDT
4.956 EUR   -2.71%
Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Informs : EDP secures long term PPA for a ~200 MW wind project in the US
PU
04/13Fitch Affirms EDP at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
AQ
04/13Fitch Maintains EDP's Rating Following Updated Strategic Plan
MT
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP secures long term PPA for a ~200 MW wind project in the US

04/17/2023 | 01:47am EDT
Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

EDP SECURES LONG TERM PPA FOR A ~200 MW WIND PROJECT IN THE US

Lisbon, April 17th, 2023: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its 71.20% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), has secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") to sell the green energy produced by a 198 MW wind project in the state of Indiana, US. The project is expected to enter in operation in 2025.

With this new contract, EDP has secured ~45% of the ~7.4 GW target additions for North America and has reached ~43% of secured capacity out of the ~17 GW total target additions for 2023-26 for EDPR announced in EDP Capital Markets Day in March 2023.

EDP's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.

EDP - Energias de Portugal. S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 4 184 021 624 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 05:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2023 20 047 M 22 034 M 22 034 M
Net income 2023 1 123 M 1 235 M 1 235 M
Net Debt 2023 15 900 M 17 476 M 17 476 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,5x
Yield 2023 4,09%
Capitalization 19 562 M 21 501 M 21 501 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
EV / Sales 2024 1,89x
Nbr of Employees 13 208
Free-Float 66,0%
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,96 €
Average target price 5,85 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.6.44%21 501
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.67%157 864
IBERDROLA, S.A.4.89%79 353
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.74%78 452
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.19%75 246
ENEL S.P.A.13.48%63 740
