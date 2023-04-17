EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP secures long term PPA for a ~200 MW wind project in the US

EDP SECURES LONG TERM PPA FOR A ~200 MW WIND PROJECT IN THE US

Lisbon, April 17th, 2023: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its 71.20% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), has secured a 20-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") to sell the green energy produced by a 198 MW wind project in the state of Indiana, US. The project is expected to enter in operation in 2025.

With this new contract, EDP has secured ~45% of the ~7.4 GW target additions for North America and has reached ~43% of secured capacity out of the ~17 GW total target additions for 2023-26 for EDPR announced in EDP Capital Markets Day in March 2023.

EDP's success in securing new PPAs reinforces its low-risk profile and growth strategy based on the development of competitive projects with long-term visibility, fostering the acceleration of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the economy.

This information is disclosed pursuant to the terms and for the purposes of the article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council.