EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: EDP secures with First Solar ~2GWdc of solar modules for US projects for deliveries up to 2028

EDP SECURES WITH FIRST SOLAR ~2GWdc OF SOLAR MODULES FOR US PROJECTS FOR DELIVERIES UP TO 2028

Lisbon, March 30th 2023: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP"), through its 71.20% owned subsidiary EDP Renováveis, S.A. ("EDPR"), announces an agreement with First Solar, Inc. ("First Solar"), the largest PV solar panel manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere with a fully vertically integrated manufacturing in the United States, to secure 1.8GWdc of advanced ultra-low carbon thin film solar modules for EDP's US projects, to be delivered up to 2028.

Reuters: EDP.LS Bloomberg: EDP PL

With this agreement, EDP increases the weight of local content in US solar PV future projects and reinforces the diversification of its procurement strategy both in terms of supply chain and technology.

EDP plans to add 4.8GWac of solar PV capacity in North America in 2023-2026 (including both utility scale and distributed generation).

First Solar's thin film PV technology sets industry benchmarks for quality, durability, and environmental performance. This technology has significantly lower CO2 footprint since its modules have the lowest carbon and water footprint of any commercially available PV module today, and excludes polysilicon from its components.

