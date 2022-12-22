Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EDP   PTEDP0AM0009

EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.

(EDP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:37 2022-12-22 am EST
4.705 EUR   -0.36%
12/20Portugal approves windfall tax on energy firms, food retailers
RE
12/20Portugal approves windfall tax on energy firms, food retailers
RE
12/16Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Informs : EDP Brasil awarded with 188 KM electricity transmission project
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Financial Calendar 2023

12/22/2022 | 12:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investors &

Analysts'

Briefing

Reuters: EDP.LS

Bloomberg: EDP PL

2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Lisbon, December 22nd, 2022: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") announces the expected dates for the following 2023 corporate events:

  • 2022 Annual Results: March 1st 2023
  • Annual Shareholders' Meeting: April 12th 2023
  • First Quarter 2023 results: May 4th 2023
  • Second Quarter 2023 results: July 27th 2023
  • Third Quarter 2023 results: November 2nd 2023

EDP will inform the market in the case of changes to the dates of the 2023 financial calendar.

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Investor Relations

Department

phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com

EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.

Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal

Share Capital € 3 965 681 012 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256

Disclaimer

EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 17:53:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
12/20Portugal approves windfall tax on energy firms, food retailers
RE
12/20Portugal approves windfall tax on energy firms, food retailers
RE
12/16Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : EDP Brasil awarded with 188 KM electricity transmis..
PU
12/16Edp Energias De Portugal S A : Brasil awarded with 188 KM electricity transmission project
PU
12/16Edp Energias De Portugal S A : secures PPA for a 140 MWac solar project in the US
PU
12/15Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : ERSE announces electricity tariffs for 2023
PU
12/15Edp Energias De Portugal S A : ERSE announces electricity tariffs for 2023
PU
12/15Edp - Energias De Portugal, S.a. Inf : PPA secured for a solar project in the US
PU
12/14Portugal increases support to help with rising energy bills
RE
12/13Portuguese PM wants to extend Iberian gas price cap beyond May
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 18 050 M 19 154 M 19 154 M
Net income 2022 858 M 911 M 911 M
Net Debt 2022 14 918 M 15 830 M 15 830 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,7x
Yield 2022 4,05%
Capitalization 18 638 M 19 777 M 19 777 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 12 990
Free-Float 66,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration : Period :
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 4,72 €
Average target price 5,80 €
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miguel Stilwell de Andrade Chief Executive Officer
Rui Manuel Rodrigues Lopes Teixeira Chief Financial Officer
João Luís Ramalho de Carvalho Talone Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rita Sousa Head-Compliance
Fernando Maria Masaveu Herrero Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.-2.28%19 777
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.33%168 213
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.84%78 485
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.30%76 931
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.00%72 703
ENEL S.P.A.-27.19%55 303