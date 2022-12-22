EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Financial Calendar 2023
Investors &
Analysts'
Briefing
Reuters: EDP.LS
Bloomberg: EDP PL
2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR
Lisbon, December 22 nd , 2022: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") announces the expected dates for the following 2023 corporate events:
2022 Annual Results: March 1 st 2023
Annual Shareholders' Meeting: April 12 th 2023
First Quarter 2023 results: May 4 th 2023
Second Quarter 2023 results: July 27 th 2023
Third Quarter 2023 results: November 2 nd 2023
EDP will inform the market in the case of changes to the dates of the 2023 financial calendar.
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Investor Relations
Department
phone +351 21 001 2834 ir@edp.com
EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A.
Issuer of shares admitted to trading on a regulated market Head Office: Av. 24 de Julho, 12 1249-300 Lisboa Portugal
Share Capital € 3 965 681 012 Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon under no. 500697256 Company Tax Number 500697256
Disclaimer
EDP - Energias de Portugal SA published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 17:53:21 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Sales 2022
18 050 M
19 154 M
19 154 M
Net income 2022
858 M
911 M
911 M
Net Debt 2022
14 918 M
15 830 M
15 830 M
P/E ratio 2022
21,7x
Yield 2022
4,05%
Capitalization
18 638 M
19 777 M
19 777 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,86x
EV / Sales 2023
1,91x
Nbr of Employees
12 990
Free-Float
66,0%
Chart EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends EDP - ENERGIAS DE PORTUGAL, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
4,72 €
Average target price
5,80 €
Spread / Average Target
22,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.