EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. informs: Financial Calendar 2023

2023 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Lisbon, December 22nd, 2022: EDP - Energias de Portugal, S.A. ("EDP") announces the expected dates for the following 2023 corporate events:

2022 Annual Results: March 1 st 2023

2023 Annual Shareholders' Meeting: April 12 th 2023

2023 First Quarter 2023 results: May 4 th 2023

2023 Second Quarter 2023 results: July 27 th 2023

2023 Third Quarter 2023 results: November 2 nd 2023

EDP will inform the market in the case of changes to the dates of the 2023 financial calendar.